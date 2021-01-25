Evening Reading - January 25, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The thirstiness for Tall Vampire Lady continues

ok I don’t know anything about resident evil but here’s how I think you can evade the giant vampire monster woman pic.twitter.com/JousiTkKir — moms against joker beatbox (@12mornings) January 24, 2021

Resident Evil Village is just four months away.

Creating new instruments

This is Leia. She turned a squeaker toy into a nose flute and would like to play a few notes for you. She’s still learning so please be nice. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/dUc493g6M3 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 25, 2021

Truly the best girl.

A revolting recipe

put her in jail RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/c4XMS6Bee5 — ⁷ (@runchrvnda) January 22, 2021

Quite possibly the most disturbing thing you'll see all day.

Taking Sea Shanties to another level

Perfect for those long voyages on the Enterprise

Your Arby's delivery is here!

How Arby’s delivery be 🤣💀😭 pic.twitter.com/LNv8cMpQWa — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) January 25, 2021

Wait... I didn't order any Arby's!

Was that Mecha Godzilla?!

They're doing it. The absolute mad lads are actually doing it.

Gaming comms FTW

Nobody is more descriptive than a person desperately calling for help in an FPS.

More musical pups

The golden retriever looks so sick of this shit 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fvgt2fyrGi — Yuni ⚯͛🔮 (@DNetxy) January 25, 2021

Headphone warning.

Leia encourages you to do it for Shacknews!

