Evening Reading - January 25, 2021

With another Monday in the books, let's kick back with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The thirstiness for Tall Vampire Lady continues

Resident Evil Village is just four months away.

Creating new instruments

Truly the best girl.

A revolting recipe

Quite possibly the most disturbing thing you'll see all day.

Taking Sea Shanties to another level

Perfect for those long voyages on the Enterprise

Your Arby's delivery is here!

Wait... I didn't order any Arby's!

Was that Mecha Godzilla?!

They're doing it. The absolute mad lads are actually doing it.

Gaming comms FTW

Nobody is more descriptive than a person desperately calling for help in an FPS.

More musical pups

Headphone warning.

Leia encourages you to do it for Shacknews!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola