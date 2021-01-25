Evening Reading - January 25, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Livestream schedule - Week of January 25, 2021
- PSA: Game-breaking 'Down on the Street' bug discovered in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.1
- Gamestop (GME) Stock reaches high point of over $150 per share following heavy trading
- id Software reportedly working on a new VR project
- System Shock remake pre-orders are coming soon, along with a final demo
- Twitter introduces Birdwatch feature to crack down on misinformation
- Ninja says it's on parents to teach kids about racism, not him
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The thirstiness for Tall Vampire Lady continues
ok I don’t know anything about resident evil but here’s how I think you can evade the giant vampire monster woman pic.twitter.com/JousiTkKir— moms against joker beatbox (@12mornings) January 24, 2021
Resident Evil Village is just four months away.
Creating new instruments
This is Leia. She turned a squeaker toy into a nose flute and would like to play a few notes for you. She’s still learning so please be nice. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/dUc493g6M3— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 25, 2021
Truly the best girl.
A revolting recipe
put her in jail RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/c4XMS6Bee5— ⁷ (@runchrvnda) January 22, 2021
Quite possibly the most disturbing thing you'll see all day.
Taking Sea Shanties to another level
Since folks are asking the the #Wellerman I thought I’d oblige! #startrek #trektok pic.twitter.com/L5lSJPOzta— Jeremy (@Condiment_Games) January 19, 2021
Perfect for those long voyages on the Enterprise
Your Arby's delivery is here!
How Arby’s delivery be 🤣💀😭 pic.twitter.com/LNv8cMpQWa— Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) January 25, 2021
Wait... I didn't order any Arby's!
Was that Mecha Godzilla?!
THAT'S FUCKING MECHA GODZILLA pic.twitter.com/mvbcN2XsuY— Morris 🦇✊🏾🇨🇼| ❓0❓❓| (@SketchedBat) January 24, 2021
They're doing it. The absolute mad lads are actually doing it.
Gaming comms FTW
LMAOOOOO I'm dead pic.twitter.com/CTsVpXnEgd— Alex💰 (@Extruh) January 24, 2021
Nobody is more descriptive than a person desperately calling for help in an FPS.
More musical pups
The golden retriever looks so sick of this shit 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fvgt2fyrGi— Yuni ⚯͛🔮 (@DNetxy) January 25, 2021
Headphone warning.
