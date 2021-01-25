New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ninja says it's on parents to teach kids about racism, not him

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins spoke to the rampant use of derogatory slurs in his live chats in a recent interview.
Donovan Erskine
5

Over the last few years, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has risen to superstardom in the gaming world. Thanks to his Fortnite content, Ninja quickly became one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. That newfound success was not without controversy, as Ninja’s previous actions and statements have led to some harsh, but fair criticism of his character. In a recent interview, Ninja spoke about the hate speech that’s commonly found in his live chat. Here, he states that it’s on parents to parent their kids, not him.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins sat down with the New York Times for an interview where he talked about the issue surrounding the bigoted behavior in his chat. When the NYT asked him about ways to resolve the issue, Ninja had this to say: "It all comes down to parenting. You want to know who your kid is? Listen to him when he's playing video games when he thinks you're not. Here's another thing: How does a white kid know he has white privilege if his parents never teach him or don’t talk about racism?"

As is popular on the platform, Ninja’s Twitch chat is often riddled with comments that spam racial slurs and other hurtful language. Many believe it’s the streamer’s job, as a role model to youth, to call out the negative behavior and educate their audience on why it's unacceptable. Ninja doesn’t agree. "Is it my job to have this conversation with this kid? No, because the first thing that's going on in my head is, This kid is doing this on purpose to troll me. If someone says a racial slur on someone else's stream, it can potentially get that streamer banned. It's awful, but that's the first thing I think of."

Ninja has found himself in hot water before. Whether it be the use of a racial slur on stream, or comments made about not playing with women a few years back, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has had no shortage of controversy in his rise to becoming a gaming celebrity.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    January 25, 2021 1:45 PM

      January 25, 2021 2:02 PM

      It all comes down to parenting. You want to know who your kid is? Listen to him when he's playing video games when he thinks you're not.


      yup. xbox live always made me wonder where the fuck the parents of these n-word screaming squeakers were

      January 25, 2021 2:08 PM

      Just needs to setup a filter list. It isn't hard and would be a positive force in the world. Guess it isn't worth risking those tween dollars.

      January 25, 2021 2:15 PM

      At some point, kids are influenced by their peers, not mom & dad. It’s all of society’s responsibility, as the problem is much larger than what individual parents can fully control.

      Typical cop out weasel words.

        January 25, 2021 2:30 PM

        Mostly agreed. But the point I'm taking away here, is that a parent can easily interact with and judge their IRL peers, but online peers are more difficult to gauge without actually interacting (or in this case listening in to their chats); And parents can directly dictate if the child continues to have interactions with those children the parent has decided are lacking in the proper social & moral outlook.

        but also yes, Ninja is a weasel.

        January 25, 2021 2:44 PM

        Counter point:
        Ninja is NOT going to raise my kid, NOR DO I WANT HIM TOO!

        Seriously think about that - "it's all of society's responsibility" - do you want to hand over your kid to "society?"

        If you define "society" in a much more narrow scope - parents, close friends, family, school - then maybe?...but it's still up to parents to put their child in the right hands.
        My dad, bless his heart, is NOT the influence I want for my child. The society where I live is ALSO not who/what I want raising my kid!

        My kid WILL be influenced by my dad, the people in his school, and internet "celebrities" but it's MY job to make sure he knows what is "right and wrong" about each of those influences.

        Honestly, "society" is a dumpster fire that I want my kid to take interest in and do his part to put it out...not start creating more fires!

          January 25, 2021 3:09 PM

          I haven't really watched ninja but once a streamer gets that big on twitch the chat just becomes becomes a dumpster fire. It's just a firehose of stupid emotes, spam and racist sprinkles on top. My limit is a few hundred viewers or I just turn the chat off

          January 25, 2021 3:20 PM

          Isn't it weird to let all the assholes get away with being assholes because you promise you will make sure to call them all assholes by name? What if we just had higher expectations of one another instead?

      January 25, 2021 2:33 PM

      To a kid looking up to me life aint nothing but bitches and money

      January 25, 2021 3:18 PM

      I believe it's my personal responsibility to make it your personal responsibility to do this so I can ignore it

