PSA: Game-breaking 'Down on the Street' bug discovered in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.1 A game-breaking bug related to the 'Down on the Street' quest has been found, but CD Projekt RED has offered a workaround.

Cyberpunk 2077 has kind of been a mess on arrival for a lot of reasons. There’s still value in the game’s immersive world and story, but even CD Projekt RED admits it has a lot of work to do, especially on consoles. The fun thing (fun mileage may vary) about fixing a game as big as Cyberpunk 2077 is that fixing one thing may cause another to break. That seems to be the case in Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.1 where a recently discovered “Down on the Street” bug is ceasing progress in the game, but CD Projekt RED has offered a workaround while it figures this one out.

Caution! This article contains some story spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077. If that concerns you, do not read any further!

The "Down on the Street" quest bug in Cyberpunk 2077 occurs when players are expected to take a call from Goro Takemura to close the quest.

The “Down on the Street” bug applies aptly to the quest of the same name in Cyberpunk 2077. The bug was apparently occuring before update 1.1, but now it's particularly troublesome. Reportedly, after doing the main part of the quest, players are supposed to receive a call from Goro Takemura to close it out. Instead, he calls and doesn’t say anything, effectively stopping the game. The “Down on the Street” quest is required to advance the main story, so this bug also stops progress in the game. That said, CD Projekt RED has addressed the issue, offering a fix.

How to bypass the “Down on the Street” bug

Posted on CD Projekt RED’s support website, these following steps are how you might get past the bug for now. Bare in mind, you’ll need a save file from before V and Takemura leave Wakako’s office, which is about midway through the “Down on the Street” quest. Follow these instructions from there.

Load a gamesave before Takemura and V leave Wakako's office.

Finish the conversation with Takemura outside the office right away

Right after the finished conversation and when the quest was updated, skip 23h.

See if the holocall triggers and the dialogue with Takemura starts

You'll need a save from before you deal with Wakako to bypass Cyberpunk 2077's "Down on the Street" bug.

Keep in mind, that last instruction means it’s not necessarily a 100% guaranteed fix, and being in that you need a save from before Wakako’s office, you might be out of luck if you’re not keeping regular saves. It’s another frustration among many for Cyberpunk 2077 as CD Projekt addresses concerns and tries to rectify the situation.

That said, at least the “Down on the Street” bug has a fix for the time being. If a more permanent solution is announced in a Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix, we’ll be sure to share it here. Stay tuned.