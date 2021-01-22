New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - January 22, 2021

It's Friday night in America folks, we made it to the weekend!
Donovan Erskine
2

Congratulations sailor, you made it to the weekend! That also means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

These Bernie Sanders memes have yet to disappoint

There have been hundreds of Bernie Sanders sitting in a chair memes, this might be my favorite from the bunch.

Turning the meme into charity

In true Bernie fashion, Sanders is now selling merch based around the viral meme, with all proceeds going to Meals on Wheels Vermont. Good on ya, Bernie.

The look of genuine happiness

Find somebody that looks at you the way this turtle looks at whatever it is that's off-screen.

Kobe's 81-point anniversary

15 years ago today, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against Jalen Rose and the Toronto Raptors. Let's take a look at this hilarious commercial in honor.

More Kong vs Godzilla goodness

Godzilla vs Kong is going to be epic as hell. Trailer drops Sunday. Dying to see it. That is all.

How else will players know?!

Because Italy means pizza and pasta!

Mastering the work-from-home setup

Why didn't I think of this?

This just in: More on tall vampire lady!

Swift movement by the ESRB here.

Okay, one more Bernie meme for the road

Because I couldn't resist.

Leia looking EXTRA derpy.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola