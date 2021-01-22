Evening Reading - January 22, 2021

Congratulations sailor, you made it to the weekend! That also means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

These Bernie Sanders memes have yet to disappoint

Am I too late to submit? pic.twitter.com/PsO07S4kk6 — kevin sukho lee (@kevinsukholee) January 22, 2021

There have been hundreds of Bernie Sanders sitting in a chair memes, this might be my favorite from the bunch.

Turning the meme into charity

.@BernieSanders now capitalizing on viral image, selling $45 Sweatshirts on his website. 100% of proceeds go to Meals on Wheels Vermont. pic.twitter.com/TYGDfVXdIm — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 22, 2021

In true Bernie fashion, Sanders is now selling merch based around the viral meme, with all proceeds going to Meals on Wheels Vermont. Good on ya, Bernie.

The look of genuine happiness

me whenever i cross paths with a dog pic.twitter.com/vJxuJPcrRC — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) January 22, 2021

Find somebody that looks at you the way this turtle looks at whatever it is that's off-screen.

Kobe's 81-point anniversary

Happy National Kobe 81 Points Day 🐐pic.twitter.com/zBHchtov6J — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 22, 2021

15 years ago today, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against Jalen Rose and the Toronto Raptors. Let's take a look at this hilarious commercial in honor.

More Kong vs Godzilla goodness

Godzilla vs Kong is going to be epic as hell. Trailer drops Sunday. Dying to see it. That is all.

How else will players know?!

“The setting is Italy, but how will the player know that?” pic.twitter.com/RVTkMADtSe — Stop Skeletons From Fighting | ➕🔥🔥 (@stopskeletons) January 22, 2021

Because Italy means pizza and pasta!

Mastering the work-from-home setup

cool tip for working from home pic.twitter.com/PZzS9rEcTk — The Pin (@thepincomedy) January 21, 2021

Why didn't I think of this?

This just in: More on tall vampire lady!

BREAKING: The ESRB has created a new rating specifically for Resident Evil Village pic.twitter.com/brRsWjm2cJ — Daura 'Antifa' Late Kale (@zzuBkaruaL) January 22, 2021

Swift movement by the ESRB here.

Okay, one more Bernie meme for the road

Because I couldn't resist.

Leia looking EXTRA derpy.

