Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 22: Free Ghost Recon Breakpoint weekend Experience two Tom Clancy teams coming together as part of the free Ghost Recon Breakpoint weekend on PS4 and Xbox One.

It's a big weekend for Tom Clancy games, as two of its biggest games collide. The Ghost Recon Breakpoint team is still fighting against rogue forces abroad and the situation has become so tense that some of the Operators from Rainbow Six Siege have joined the fight. If that sounds like a cool crossover to you, then you'll be happy to hear that you can take part in it for free this weekend. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint is getting a free trial on both PS4 and Xbox One for the next few days, so go ahead and jump in. And if you like it, it's also on sale for less than $10.

Elsewhere, PlayStation has a big Games Under $20 sale that includes a handful of first-party games, Hideo Kojima's prophetic Death Stranding, and the recent Persona games. Xbox is celebrating Thursday's Resident Evil Reveal stream with the best the franchise has to offer. And while Nintendo's New Year Sale is at an end, there are still a few games to pick up, including some of the aforementioned Resident Evil games, as well as The Wonderful 101 Remastered.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch