Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 22: Free Ghost Recon Breakpoint weekend
Experience two Tom Clancy teams coming together as part of the free Ghost Recon Breakpoint weekend on PS4 and Xbox One.
It's a big weekend for Tom Clancy games, as two of its biggest games collide. The Ghost Recon Breakpoint team is still fighting against rogue forces abroad and the situation has become so tense that some of the Operators from Rainbow Six Siege have joined the fight. If that sounds like a cool crossover to you, then you'll be happy to hear that you can take part in it for free this weekend. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint is getting a free trial on both PS4 and Xbox One for the next few days, so go ahead and jump in. And if you like it, it's also on sale for less than $10.
Elsewhere, PlayStation has a big Games Under $20 sale that includes a handful of first-party games, Hideo Kojima's prophetic Death Stranding, and the recent Persona games. Xbox is celebrating Thursday's Resident Evil Reveal stream with the best the franchise has to offer. And while Nintendo's New Year Sale is at an end, there are still a few games to pick up, including some of the aforementioned Resident Evil games, as well as The Wonderful 101 Remastered.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Little Nightmares - FREE!
- Dead Rising - FREE!
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox Series X + Xbox One] - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 [Xbox Series X & Xbox One] - $29.99 (50% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $8.99 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Kingdoms of Amalulur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition - $32.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.99 (50% off)
- Big Bundle Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Baldur's Gate + Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Editions - $24.99 (50% off)
- Planescape: Torment + Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Quintpack - $64.99 (35% off)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $4.99 (80% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Countdown Add-on Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle - $19.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass - $29.99 (40% off)
- Gears 5 Terminator Dark Fate Pack - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Pass - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content - $5.99 (70% off)
- DIRT 5 Year One Upgrade - $26.79 (33% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Games Under $20
- Death Stranding - $19.99 (50% off)
- Worms Rumble [PS5 & PS4] - $11.24 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $8.99 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/24)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Persona 5 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $19.24 (65% off)
- The Last Guardian - $13.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $12.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.79 (63% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $17.99 (40% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Maneater [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- GreedFall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Cobra Kai: Tha Karate Kid Saga Continues - $19.99 (50% off)
- Northgard - $13.99 (60% off)
- Treachery in Beatdown City - $11.99 (40% off)
- Panzer Dragoon Remake - $6.24 (75% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Quiplash - $5.99 (40% off)
- Fibbage XL - $5.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf - $8.99 (50% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
