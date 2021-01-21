Evening Reading - January 21, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

21/21/21

Hey guys, guess what - today is the:



21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) January 21, 2021

Twenty-one.

No one believes him (hopefully)

I too go to strip clubs for the food. https://t.co/BaYbJyD8m5 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 21, 2021

Yeah, sure buddy. Get this fool outta here.

Bernie meme 2.0

Never sitting in a chair again. Don't want to risk being "memed" like Bernie. — joey alison sayers (@joeyalison) January 21, 2021

Bernie Ghost

The new Bernie meme is the gift that keeps on giving... pic.twitter.com/O6WWwxJYx7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 21, 2021

Guy Fieri getting in on the action

Here's a thread FULL of them:

Hey, welcome to my podcast

E-girls and their podcaster boyfriends pic.twitter.com/fmlWJrOBB4 — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) January 21, 2021

Remember, Bernie is still fighting for you.

Bomberman 64 ain't no joke

ICYMI on #skankcore64: #Bomberman 64 is getting to be quite fun! Thanks Ashraven_blu for the clip! I can't throw that far! #DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/maV2y54Ble — Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) January 21, 2021

Skankcore is learning all about bouncing bombs.

Resident Evil Village's tall vampire lady has stolen our hearts

me running away from the tall lady from resident evil village pic.twitter.com/OwRGA5oWrs — mar (@IostIegacy) January 14, 2021

I don't know if I want to fight her.

Freddy Cougar over here https://t.co/5UpjFAFACN — Nathan (@VictoryPosition) January 22, 2021

Some people wouldn't mind her invading their dreams.

Dr. Fauci's emotions

Fauci moods: Biden briefings vs. Trump briefings pic.twitter.com/rNS6sIu9ZF — The Recount (@therecount) January 21, 2021

What a survivor.

Thursday night feelings

pic.twitter.com/PKBupYELv3 — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) January 21, 2021

Get some potato chips and veg out.

Talented politcal photographer

Now that 45 is in the rear view mirror, let’s take a moment to appreciate @ReutersBarria. I’ve said it elsewhere but his photos are as biting as the best political cartooning of any era, and his eye is as savage as Ralph Steadman’s. pic.twitter.com/HskFDklxU0 — Steve Lieber (@steve_lieber) January 21, 2021

This person has an eye for detail. Incredible artwork.

