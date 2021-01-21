Evening Reading - January 21, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Everspace 2 early access impressions: Ludicrous speed ahead
- Shacknews Game of the Year 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx
- Uncharted movie release date pushed back to February 2022
- Let's talk about This Week at Bungie - January 21, 2021
- Exclusive Resident Evil Village PS5 demo available now
- The Division 2 will host limited-time Resident Evil-themed event next month
- RE: VERSE REvealed, will be free with Resident Evil Village, beta coming in March
- Jackie Welles voice actor hopes to play the character more in Cyberpunk 2077 DLC
- Video game and tech companies Q1 2021 earnings release schedule
- Former Team Ninja lead forms Itagaki Games, open to work with Microsoft again
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
21/21/21
Hey guys, guess what - today is the:— World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) January 21, 2021
21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.
Twenty-one.
No one believes him (hopefully)
I too go to strip clubs for the food. https://t.co/BaYbJyD8m5— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 21, 2021
Yeah, sure buddy. Get this fool outta here.
Bernie meme 2.0
Never sitting in a chair again. Don't want to risk being "memed" like Bernie.— joey alison sayers (@joeyalison) January 21, 2021
Bernie Ghost
The new Bernie meme is the gift that keeps on giving... pic.twitter.com/O6WWwxJYx7— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 21, 2021
Guy Fieri getting in on the action
Not me. Us. pic.twitter.com/ec7XgfEl7b— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 21, 2021
Here's a thread FULL of them:
January 21, 2021
Hey, welcome to my podcast
E-girls and their podcaster boyfriends pic.twitter.com/fmlWJrOBB4— Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) January 21, 2021
Remember, Bernie is still fighting for you.
Bomberman 64 ain't no joke
ICYMI on #skankcore64: #Bomberman 64 is getting to be quite fun! Thanks Ashraven_blu for the clip! I can't throw that far! #DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/maV2y54Ble— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) January 21, 2021
Skankcore is learning all about bouncing bombs.
Resident Evil Village's tall vampire lady has stolen our hearts
me running away from the tall lady from resident evil village pic.twitter.com/OwRGA5oWrs— mar (@IostIegacy) January 14, 2021
I don't know if I want to fight her.
Freddy Cougar over here https://t.co/5UpjFAFACN— Nathan (@VictoryPosition) January 22, 2021
Some people wouldn't mind her invading their dreams.
Dr. Fauci's emotions
Fauci moods: Biden briefings vs. Trump briefings pic.twitter.com/rNS6sIu9ZF— The Recount (@therecount) January 21, 2021
What a survivor.
Thursday night feelings
January 21, 2021
Get some potato chips and veg out.
Talented politcal photographer
Now that 45 is in the rear view mirror, let’s take a moment to appreciate @ReutersBarria. I’ve said it elsewhere but his photos are as biting as the best political cartooning of any era, and his eye is as savage as Ralph Steadman’s. pic.twitter.com/HskFDklxU0— Steve Lieber (@steve_lieber) January 21, 2021
This person has an eye for detail. Incredible artwork.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's an older photo of Rad having a great big snooze in some sunlight. Imagine being that comfortable?
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
