Evening Reading - January 21, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

21/21/21

Twenty-one.

No one believes him (hopefully)

Yeah, sure buddy. Get this fool outta here.

Bernie meme 2.0

Bernie Ghost

Guy Fieri getting in on the action

Here's a thread FULL of them:

Hey, welcome to my podcast

Remember, Bernie is still fighting for you.

Bomberman 64 ain't no joke

Skankcore is learning all about bouncing bombs.

Resident Evil Village's tall vampire lady has stolen our hearts

I don't know if I want to fight her.

Some people wouldn't mind her invading their dreams.

Dr. Fauci's emotions

What a survivor.

Thursday night feelings

Get some potato chips and veg out.

Talented politcal photographer

This person has an eye for detail. Incredible artwork.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's an older photo of Rad having a great big snooze in some sunlight. Imagine being that comfortable?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola