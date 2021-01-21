Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 10 Pop! Goes the Culture! Is back from hiatus and ready to rock 2021!

The dynamic duo of Greg Burke and Donovan Erskine are back talking movies, television, and more! It’s time for Pop! Goes the Culture!, Shacknews’ discussion show where we talk about the biggest news stories in the world of pop culture. This week’s episode is chock-full of interesting stories, and we’d love to have you join us.

Episode 10 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay on our website, you can also watch the stream right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We’re excited to be back and talking about everything movies, tv, and entertainment again! Pop! Goes the Culture! was born out of the pandemic, as we looked to beef up our livestream offerings. 2021 is shaping up to be a wild year for entertainment, so come stop by and talk about all the madness with us. We’d love to hear what you think about the Willy Wonka franchise getting a reboot, or learn what your favorite movie-themed snack was as a kid.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 10 of Pop! Goes the Culture!