Jackie Welles voice actor hopes to play the character more in Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Jason Hightower loved playing Jackie Welles and hopes there's enough support for the character to somehow make a return in Cyberpunk 2077's DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077 may have many issues in terms of story and technical difficulties, but supporting character Jackie Welles is not one of them. He’s a well-meaning pal who aids V throughout a good portion of Cyberpunk 2077 and he’s brought to genuine life by the solid talents of voice actor Jason Hightower. Hightower enjoyed doing the character so much that regardless of the game, he hopes to reprise Jackie again in future Cyberpunk 2077 content. He even has some ideas on how it would work.

Caution! This article contains some story spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077. If that concerns you, do not read any further!

Jackie Welles voice actor Jason Hightower would love to make a return to the character if CD Projekt RED deemed it feasible in Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.

Jason Hightower revealed his desire to return to the role of Jackie Welles in Cyberpunk 2077 in an interview with UK publication ExBee. According to Hightower, he’d be happy to see Welles return in a manner similar to the state of Johnny Silverhand throughout Cyberpunk 2077’s main story. For the unfamiliar, Johnny Silverhand dies many years prior to the events of the main story, involved in a terrorist bombing and captured by corporate ringleaders. His consciousness is transferred to a chip which V interacts with throughout Cyberpunk 2077. Much of the game is a tug of war as V tries to maintain his personality and Silverhand’s personality on the chip tries to rewrite his brain.

Of course, the reason that would likely have to be the case is that Jackie Welles also dies pretty early in the events of Cyberpunk 2077. Any DLC content involving him would have to take some similar path to reviving him or go back before the events of the game in a prequel fashion.

A certain scene in Cyberpunk 2077 means Jackie Welles wouldn't be returning through conventional means, but Johnny Silverhand proves there are other ways.

Nonetheless, it’s clear Jason Hightower has passion for the role and he hopes fans feel the same.

“We could [make a] DLC upload of Jackie Welles if anyone wanted,” Hightower opined. “For those who want Jackie in their ear as they do missions.”

Jackie is definitely a strong part of Cyberpunk 2077's good points and the early camaraderie with him is definitely what keeps the tensions high later. Here’s hoping CD Projekt RED is listening, as long as fans also want to see Hightower bring more life to our good pal, Jackie Welles.