Former Team Ninja lead forms Itagaki Games, open to work with Microsoft again The creator of Dead or Alive is starting his own game studio.

Team Ninja has been a staple developer on the Xbox platform for generations. Now, one of the biggest creative forces behind the companies formative years is creating his own studio. Tomonobu Itagaki arguably had a large hand in that before leaving in 2008 after a fall out with Tecmo. Now, in 2021, Itagaki is launching his own new studio, Itagaki Games.

Tomonobu Itagaki shared the news of his departure and the forming of his own studio on his personal Facebook account. He states that this information was meant to be a part of a recently published feature on the history of Xbox at Bloomberg, but was cut. Itagaki then shares those parts of the interview in the Facebook post.

We’ve seen Itagaki lead several games that were exclusive to the Xbox platform, leaving many to wonder if he will seek future collaboration with Microsoft at his newly formed studio. During the interview, Itagaki spoke to how he’d respond if Microsoft reached out to work with him and his new company.

“I would start again with questions that I made to Seamus two decades ago. Back then, I asked him, are you confident that you will beat PS2? He said yes. Xbox is called “Project Midway” and I’ll gain the supremacy with it. That’s why I trusted him and actually created Xbox-exclusive games for about 10 years. 20 years have passed since then, and I established my own company, Itagaki Games, which is not Tecmo, nor Valhalla. I know Microsoft is still aggressive. If they reach out to me, it will be an honor for me.”

