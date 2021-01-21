Fortnite teases Terminator and Sarah Connor skins Iconic characters from the Terminator series could be making their way to Fortnite.

Fortnite continues to be the biggest crossover and collaboration hub in gaming. Just this season alone, we’ve seen the likes of Master Chief, Kratos, and Predator all make their way to Battle Royale Island. Now, even more iconic characters may be on the way. Fortnite recently posted a cryptic audio message, which seems to indicate that the Terminator and Sarah Connor could be coming to the game.

This news comes via a tweet made by the official Fortnite account. Titled Rudio Log 991, we hear Jonesy talk about dealing with the Zero Point and all of the chaos it’s caused. He says that it’s hard not having anybody that can relate to his struggles. It’s his following statement that raises an eyebrow. “On this latest stop, though, I met a hero that can relate. Impending global doom, time travel, paradoxes. Oh yeah, she’ll fit right in.” What’s more, the tweet is captioned, “Targets Description: A ruthless machine and a protector of the future.”

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log 991 ::

Targets Description: A ruthless machine and a protector of the future pic.twitter.com/LGXiAadncR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 21, 2021

Anybody that’s even remotely familiar with the Terminator franchise knows that the series is quite heavy on time travel and has no shortage of impending global doom. If you need any more convincing, Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard quoted replied to the tweet, stating “I wonder if Jones is using the best judgement in bringing them here,” certainly a reference to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, one of the most revered films in the franchise. His usage of “them” coupled with what we see in the original tweet, heavily indicate that we’ll be getting both the Terminator and Sarah Connor as purchasable skins/outfits in Fortnite. It will be interesting to see what versions of those characters Epic Games uses.

Most recently, the Predator became available in Fortnite for Battle Pass owners to unlock. For more on the free-to-play battle royale. Visit the Fortnite topic page here on Shacknews.