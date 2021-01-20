New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 20, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Inauguration Day Memes

It's the jacket from the meme!

The man makes for a fantastic meme.

Sitting, waiting.

He's had enough.

Oh, yeah. The new President was sworn in.

Interesting book.

Is this real or fake? It's impossible to tell.

Warning: Not Safe for Working Nintendo 64s

Not everything benefits from being blown.

Joe Exotic Engram

Disappointed his engram didn't decrypt into a Pardon.

Time for self-reflection

Working on yourself is always tough, but rewarding.

Life imitates art

Dual wielding has never been more fun.

Hmm.

That's a thinker. Maybe try sorting them from dark to slightly less dark like you would turtlenecks?

Cute emojis

Look how cute these faces are -- oh no.

Halo rulez

Anyone up for some Halo?

It's Wednesday in Americaland, so here's a photo of Wednesday. She might only have one eye, but she sees that you're trying hard. Reward yourself with a nice cup of tea.

It's Wednesday in Americaland, so here's a photo of Wednesday. She might only have one eye, but she sees that you're trying hard. Reward yourself with a nice cup of tea.

Hello, Meet Lola