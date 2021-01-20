Evening Reading - January 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Inauguration Day Memes

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

It's the jacket from the meme!

In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann's pic.twitter.com/Qik7wsZ0ad — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) January 20, 2021

The man makes for a fantastic meme.

Sitting, waiting.

He's had enough.

pic.twitter.com/tzfKRb92JR — Ali Baker 🟢 L I V E NOW🕹🤘🏼🤟🏼 (@alibakes) January 20, 2021

Oh, yeah. The new President was sworn in.

Latest Dark Universe easter egg? pic.twitter.com/rNEEN0RS9p — ZacOyama (@ZacOyama) January 20, 2021

Interesting book.

Is this real or fake? It's impossible to tell.

Warning: Not Safe for Working Nintendo 64s

Not everything benefits from being blown.

Joe Exotic Engram

I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first. pic.twitter.com/ysGfwnqlHi — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) January 20, 2021

Disappointed his engram didn't decrypt into a Pardon.

Time for self-reflection

Well this sucks, absolutely not ready to start dealing with my own problems now — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 20, 2021

Working on yourself is always tough, but rewarding.

Life imitates art

Dual wielding has never been more fun.

Hmm.

That's a thinker. Maybe try sorting them from dark to slightly less dark like you would turtlenecks?

Cute emojis

Look how cute these faces are -- oh no.

Halo rulez

Anyone up for some Halo?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Wednesday in Americaland, so here's a photo of Wednesday. She might only have one eye, but she sees that you're trying hard. Reward yourself with a nice cup of tea.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.