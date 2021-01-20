Evening Reading - January 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Everspace 2 early access impressions: Ludicrous speed ahead
- Hitman 3 review: One for the road
- Loop Hero hands-on preview: Live, die, repeat
- Netflix soars past 200M subscribers as lockdowns continue
- Gabe Newell confirms more Valve games are in development
- Star Fox, Captain Falcon, & Tingle Designer Takaya Imamura retires from Nintendo
- Donald Trump permabanned from Twitch hours after leaving office
- Trump grants 73 pardons, including Greg Reyes and Anthony Levandowski
- Streets of Rage 4 devs Lizardcube show off fantastic Garou: Mark of the Wolves mockup
- Nioh 2 Guardian Spirit 'Amabie' was included in homage to anti-COVID mascot in Japan
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Inauguration Day Memes
Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB— Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021
It's the jacket from the meme!
In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann's pic.twitter.com/Qik7wsZ0ad— Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) January 20, 2021
The man makes for a fantastic meme.
to whoever made this: fuck. pic.twitter.com/RqSUTuzCEq— Josh (@imjoshcoll) January 20, 2021
Sitting, waiting.
Amazing. pic.twitter.com/fHVkRPZPLV— Bloody Popcorn (@BloodyPopcorn) January 21, 2021
He's had enough.
January 20, 2021
Oh, yeah. The new President was sworn in.
Latest Dark Universe easter egg? pic.twitter.com/rNEEN0RS9p— ZacOyama (@ZacOyama) January 20, 2021
Interesting book.
Is this real or fake? It's impossible to tell.
Warning: Not Safe for Working Nintendo 64s
January 20, 2021
Not everything benefits from being blown.
Joe Exotic Engram
I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first. pic.twitter.com/ysGfwnqlHi— Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) January 20, 2021
Disappointed his engram didn't decrypt into a Pardon.
Time for self-reflection
Well this sucks, absolutely not ready to start dealing with my own problems now— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 20, 2021
Working on yourself is always tough, but rewarding.
Life imitates art
Dual wielding has never been more fun.
Hmm.
That's a thinker. Maybe try sorting them from dark to slightly less dark like you would turtlenecks?
Cute emojis
Look how cute these faces are -- oh no.
Halo rulez
Father of the Year. pic.twitter.com/SOyPAiDW0S— Gabe (@cwgabriel) January 20, 2021
Anyone up for some Halo?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
It's Wednesday in Americaland, so here's a photo of Wednesday. She might only have one eye, but she sees that you're trying hard. Reward yourself with a nice cup of tea.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
