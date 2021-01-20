Donald Trump permabanned from Twitch hours after leaving office The indefinite ban follows a two-week account suspension that resulted from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.

If you thought today’s inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America was the last time you’d have to hear about Donald Trump, you’d be wrong. Mere hours after the nation swore in its newly-elected leader, the previous holder of the office earned himself an indefinite ban from Twitch.tv.

Today’s action from the Twitch team follows a move to suspend Trump’s account two weeks ago following a deadly insurrection in Washington D.C. that the former president repeatedly encouraged through lies, exaggerations, and half-truths about election integrity and unfounded conspiracies.

Immediately following the account suspension, a Twitch spokesperson said that the company would reevaluate its position following the official transition of power. It would appear that it only took a couple of hours for Twitch staff to determine Donald Trump is still the same person he has always been, even in light of the two-week cooldown period following one of the most embarrassing moments in United States history.

Twitch’s decision comes along with a wave of similar action by multiple social media outlets who finally drew the line with the former President’s online conduct.