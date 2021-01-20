New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Donald Trump permabanned from Twitch hours after leaving office

The indefinite ban follows a two-week account suspension that resulted from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.
Chris Jarrard
1

If you thought today’s inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America was the last time you’d have to hear about Donald Trump, you’d be wrong. Mere hours after the nation swore in its newly-elected leader, the previous holder of the office earned himself an indefinite ban from Twitch.tv.

Today’s action from the Twitch team follows a move to suspend Trump’s account two weeks ago following a deadly insurrection in Washington D.C. that the former president repeatedly encouraged through lies, exaggerations, and half-truths about election integrity and unfounded conspiracies. 

Immediately following the account suspension, a Twitch spokesperson said that the company would reevaluate its position following the official transition of power. It would appear that it only took a couple of hours for Twitch staff to determine Donald Trump is still the same person he has always been, even in light of the two-week cooldown period following one of the most embarrassing moments in United States history.

Twitch’s decision comes along with a wave of similar action by multiple social media outlets who finally drew the line with the former President’s online conduct.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola