Watch the January 2021 Resident Evil Showcase here Our first look at gameplay for Resident Evil Village is coming soon. Make sure you don't miss it.

A new Resident Evil Showcase arrives tomorrow. The livestream event will feature our first look at Resident Evil Village gameplay, as well as some other surprises. Those looking to learn more about Resident Evil's future will want to tune in. Here's what you need to know.

The January 21, 2021, Resident Evil Showcase will premiere at 2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST / 22:00 GMT on the PlayStation YouTube channel. Full details on what to expect out of the showcase were not revealed, but the announcement post on the PlayStation Blog did mention that we will get our first look at gameplay from Resident Evil Village. This should be a treat for any Resident Evil fans wanting to learn more about the next chapter in the series.

The livestream of the Resident Evil Showcase will be available via the embed above or by heading over to the PlayStation YouTube page. Those who want to check out the original teaser for the showcase can do so on PlayStation’s YouTube as well.

Brittney Brombacher will host the January 2021 Resident Evil Showcase, which will also cover some surprises that PlayStation isn’t willing to reveal yet. Among the upcoming reveals PlayStation also teased a new extended trailer, which should hopefully give us more story details about the upcoming survival horror adventure. Producer Peter Fabiano will also be along for the ride to help guide viewers through the world of Resident Evil Village.

Details are still slim as Capcom and PlayStation are playing their cards close to the chest. So far, all we know is that the game will take place in a village and will feature first-person gameplay, something that Resident Evil 7 used as well. We also know that it has vampire ladies and other ghastly creatures for players to face off against.

You should be all set to watch the Resident Evil Showcase when it premieres tomorrow. For more, head over to our Resident Evil Village page, where we will continue to break down the latest news and information about the game.