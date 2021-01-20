New Pokemon Snap's Nintendo Switch page suggests unannounced online component Will it be photo sharing or something more? The Nintendo Switch product page for New Pokemon Snap seems to indicate we'll be able to share the experience with others.

New Pokemon Snap is quite some distance from the original game on the Nintendo 64. There are so many more things the Switch is capable of, and while we’ve seen plenty of modern beauty coming out of the reveals so far, a new paint job might not be all we can look forward to seeing in the game. The Nintendo Switch product page seems to suggest that New Pokemon Snap will utilize Nintendo's Switch Online service in some way.

A recent look at the New Pokemon Snap Nintendo Switch product page revealed some interesting details. Prominent among them is “Online Play”. So far the previous reveals of New Pokemon Snap make it look like the gameplay loop is pretty similar to what we saw back in the original game. That said, Online Play suggests an online component that we have yet to see revealed about new title. The logical route seems like it ought to be the ability to share your snapshots with fellow New Pokemon Snap players in a collected online album of some sort, but it could be more than that.

An online community photo album seems like the most logical route for a New Pokemon Snap Online Play element.

Online Play wasn’t the only reveal on the product page. New Pokemon Snap will also utilize a Save Data Cloud feature to provide backups of your game and keep you safe from losing precious photography captures and moments. Nintendo has begun to expand its Cloud Saves feature on the Switch with games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the past, so this makes sense and it will be interesting to see exactly how New Pokemon Snap utilizes the function.

Nonethless, it would appear we can look forward to seeing what kind of online components New Pokemon Snap has in store for us. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we watch for further updates and information on what form New Pokemon Snap “Online Play” takes.