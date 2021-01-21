New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Puzzle Quest 3 announced by 505 Games

505 Games has revealed the next title in the Puzzle Quest series.
505 Games recently acquired Infinity Plus Two, the team behind the Puzzle Quest franchise. Following the acquisition, 505 Games wasted no time in moving forward with its hot new IP. Today, the publisher has announced Puzzle Quest 3, the latest installment in the puzzle-RPG series. 

505 Games shared exclusive details about Puzzle Quest 3 with Shacknews via press release. “Puzzle Quest 3 returns to its origins, recalling the deep RPG mechanics and signature heroic storylines that made the original a standout hit within the Match-3 category. Now featuring a twist on traditional puzzle gameplay, PQ3 offers an intense 1-versus-1 battle system realized in a 3D game world.” The development team is currently working on Puzzle Quest 3 and expects to have the game out, free-to-play, across multiple platforms later this year.

“After an overwhelming demand from fans over the past decade for the next installment of Puzzle Quest, we're thrilled to finally reveal the development of Puzzle Quest 3,” said Steve Fawkner, CEO and Creative Lead at Infinity Plus Two. “The vision for this latest project has been years in the making, and like any good Puzzle Quest game, it's a delicate balance of gameplay, story, and strategic puzzle-solving while introducing something unexpected that will appeal to both old and new fans. We can’t wait to share PQ3.”

505 Games states that Puzzle Quest 3 will once again reinvent the puzzle genre. They also share that Puzzle Quest 3 will feature an immersive battle system, as well as new gameplay mechanics that will hopefully push both the franchise and genre ahead. 

Puzzle Quest 3 is currently on pace to arrive by the end of 2021. For more updates on the upcoming puzzle-RPG, as well as more from 505 Games, stick with us here on Shacknews.

