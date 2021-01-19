Evening Reading - January 19, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Origami is incredible
So many precise folds needed to make this single samurai.
A good gradient
Full size: https://t.co/xtuG2ApEFg#gradient #gradients #wallpaper #bot #GradientBot pic.twitter.com/f2jT5BxAJ7— GradientBot (@GradientBot_) January 19, 2021
Look at those beautiful colors.
I'd watch this drama
Previously On: A Drama pic.twitter.com/JtogsScZIH— Garrett Williams (@badboygargar) January 19, 2021
So much intrigue!
I miss hearing Obama speak
Imagine trump saying (or even thinking) any of these things.— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 19, 2021
pic.twitter.com/yx6aHoQmQI
And that's coming from someone who doesn't live in the 'States.
Mmm, you love to see it
Here to cleanse your TL: pic.twitter.com/HtABqcQCkf— Cordova (@GNCordova) January 19, 2021
Seeing situations like these always make me nervous.
Wellerman sea shanty
In the interest of giving credit where it’s actually due, @NathanEvanss started off this Wellerman chain— Peter Fries (@Peter_Fries) January 8, 2021
and @jonnytmstewart added the gentle thiccness ✨ pic.twitter.com/R5Lazj8Q0F
Have you heard this one yet?
Access denied
January 9, 2021
No one has to listen to you anymore.
Logic is not their strong suit
Republican protesters kill a bunch of republicans in an attempt to storm the capitol to assassinate the republican vice president so the republican president can stay in power.— Cazza (@cams_myth) January 9, 2021
Republicans a day later: How did both sides get so violent!?
Lots of arrests and charges being made now.
Images from Venus
Today in 1982(35 yrs ago),Venera-14 returned last images from the surface of planet #Venus. Two more non-imaging landers in 1985,none since. pic.twitter.com/L9NTf2H7Hm— Ted Stryk (@tsplanets) March 3, 2017
I wonder if Venera-14 (sounds like an Exo) will find the Vault of Glass?
