Evening Reading - January 19, 2021

Origami is incredible

So many precise folds needed to make this single samurai.

A good gradient

Look at those beautiful colors.

I'd watch this drama

Previously On: A Drama pic.twitter.com/JtogsScZIH — Garrett Williams (@badboygargar) January 19, 2021

So much intrigue!

I miss hearing Obama speak

Imagine trump saying (or even thinking) any of these things.



pic.twitter.com/yx6aHoQmQI — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 19, 2021

And that's coming from someone who doesn't live in the 'States.

Mmm, you love to see it

Here to cleanse your TL: pic.twitter.com/HtABqcQCkf — Cordova (@GNCordova) January 19, 2021

Seeing situations like these always make me nervous.

Wellerman sea shanty

In the interest of giving credit where it’s actually due, @NathanEvanss started off this Wellerman chain

and @jonnytmstewart added the gentle thiccness ✨ pic.twitter.com/R5Lazj8Q0F — Peter Fries (@Peter_Fries) January 8, 2021

Have you heard this one yet?

Access denied

No one has to listen to you anymore.

Logic is not their strong suit

Republican protesters kill a bunch of republicans in an attempt to storm the capitol to assassinate the republican vice president so the republican president can stay in power.



Republicans a day later: How did both sides get so violent!? — Cazza (@cams_myth) January 9, 2021

Lots of arrests and charges being made now.

Images from Venus

Today in 1982(35 yrs ago),Venera-14 returned last images from the surface of planet #Venus. Two more non-imaging landers in 1985,none since. pic.twitter.com/L9NTf2H7Hm — Ted Stryk (@tsplanets) March 3, 2017

I wonder if Venera-14 (sounds like an Exo) will find the Vault of Glass?

