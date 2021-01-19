New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 19, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Origami is incredible

So many precise folds needed to make this single samurai.

A good gradient

Look at those beautiful colors.

I'd watch this drama

So much intrigue!

I miss hearing Obama speak

And that's coming from someone who doesn't live in the 'States.

Mmm, you love to see it

Seeing situations like these always make me nervous.

Wellerman sea shanty

Have you heard this one yet?

Access denied

No one has to listen to you anymore.

Logic is not their strong suit

Lots of arrests and charges being made now.

Images from Venus

I wonder if Venera-14 (sounds like an Exo) will find the Vault of Glass?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his toes. He loves having clean feet.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

