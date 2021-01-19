Rocket League announces crossover event with X Games Rocket League's latest collaboration ties into the upcoming X Games competition.

In its lifespan, Rocket League has held a number of themed events collaborations only surpassed by gaming giant Fortnite. As developer Psyonix’s rocket-fueled soccer game rose to superstardom, we’ve seen some of the biggest brands in pop culture hop aboard for the excitement. Today, Psyonix has announced its latest crossover will be with the X Games, ahead of the extreme sports competition in Aspen later this month.

This comes courtesy of a news post made directly to the Rocket League website, where Psyonix details what players can expect in the new update. “The X Games Tab will be available in the Item Shop on January 21-24 and again on January 28-31. Get the X Games Octane Decal, X Games Wheels, and Snowblind Topper. Plus, claim the free X-Skis Player Banner and X-Board Player Banner both weekends.”

As for the other side of this collaboration, Rocket League esports will be an official X Games event this year. RLCS has grown to be one of the most popular and successful leagues in esports, so it comes as no surprise that the league will be featured in the upcoming X Games competition. The RLCS X Games: North American Regional competition will go down from January 23-24, and from January 30-31.

The X Games will be streamed live on ESPN from January 29-31, including the RLCS X Games: North American Regional.