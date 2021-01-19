New Lego Super Mario sets bring Larry Koopa & Customization blocks to play As Nintendo and LEGO continue its splendid partnership, new sets have been announced for the LEGO Super Mario line featuring Larry Koopa and all sorts of other new level-building items.

Throughout a lot of 2020, the partnership of Nintendo and LEGO was a delightful surprise and brought about a wealth of fun and exciting new playsets centered around Super Mario Bros. In 2021, Nintendo and LEGO are continuing the fun and they’ve just announced the first new set in the LEGO Super Mario lineup, featuring Customization Blocks, new enemies, and Larry Koopa.

Nintendo and LEGO announced the new LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Set on the Nintendo of America Twitter on January 19, 2021. Available now, the set offers a bunch of fun new props for builders to experiment with as they create their own unique and fun Mario levels. Bob-ombs, Koopa Paratroopas, and Larry Koopa come into play in this particular set alongside Customization Blocks that will award a mysterious array of power-ups. The Master Your Adventure Set retails at $59.99 and can be found at various stores or ordered on the LEGO website. Keep in mind that the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course is necessary to interact with much of the Master Your Adventure set.

Your #LEGOSuperMario adventure continues with the Master Your Adventure Maker Set! Expand your world with new enemies like Larry Koopa and get creative with Customization Blocks. Get the family together and start playing today!



The LEGO Super Mario sets have been an honest delight since they were first announced in 2020. Since the first set came out, we’ve seen various others, including suit packs featuring Tanooki Mario and others power-ups and even a Bowser’s Castle set featuring the Mushroom Kingdom’s big bad boss himself. With the Master Your Adventure Set having launched, it’s looking like 2021 will continue to be fruitful for those who want to continue to build up their perfect LEGO Super Mario levels and worlds.

As we await further details on upcoming LEGO Super Mario sets, reveals, and announcements for 2021, stay tuned to Shacknews for all the latest updates as they become available. Happy building in the new year!