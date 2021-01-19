Balan Wonderworld gets a playable solo & co-op demo at the end of January For those looking to explore the magical and theatrical world of Balan Wonderworld, a demo is coming to all available platforms near the end of the month.

Balan Wonderworld has looked like an incredibly fun and lighthearted upcoming game from Square Enix, not the least for which is that it features the stylistic talents of former Sonic Team Lead and Nights Into Dreams Producer Yuji Naka. The game isn’t far off with a late March 2021 release date, but if you want to see what kind of magic and mystery the theatrical Balan Wonderworld offers early, you’ll have a chance soon. A playable demo will be launching at the end of January 2021, featuring solo and co-op gameplay options.

Square Enix and Balan Company announced the upcoming playable demo for Balan Wonderworld via the game's Twitter on January 19, 2021. On January 28, 2021, a demo will be launching on all available platforms announced for the game, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for PC. In the demo, players will be able to play solo or local co-op with another player to get a taste of the costume and power-swapping platform adventure we’ll see in the full game.

We've got some Balan-tastic news! 🎩✨



A demo will be available to download on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on January 28, 2021!



Play alone or local co-op with a friend and get ready to enjoy the magic that is #BalanWonderworld. pic.twitter.com/c5aAGbBhoi — Balan Wonderworld (@balanwworld) January 19, 2021

With an announced release date set for March 26, 2021 on all platforms, it won’t be long before the full version of Balan Wonderworld is available to explore, but the demo should give players a good idea of whether or not it’s their cup of tea. The reveal of Balan Wonderworld and several updates since have shown an emphasis on the game’s menagerie of costumes that give players unique ways to interact with levels’ platforming challenges. That includes some abilities that take on special effects when used in tandem via co-op. Solo players will definitely be able to complete the game, but it’s definitely looking like Balan Wonderworld will be an adventure best explored with a pal.

With the demo coming in just a little over a week, it will be the perfect opportunity to take a hands-on look at what Yuji Naka and Balan Company’s Balan Wonderworld has in store for players. Stay tuned for further news and updates on the game here at Shacknews.