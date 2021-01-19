Ghost Recon Breakpoint update 3.10 patch notes Take a look at the latest patch notes for Ghost Recon Breakpoint title update 3.10.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s first event of 2021 arrives later this week and to kick off Operation Amber Sky, the developers have revealed the latest set of patch notes for title update 3.10.

The patch notes, which were originally detailed on the Ubisoft website, break down all the changes players can expect to see during Operation Amber Sky, as well as in the base game after the event is over. The list of changes is quite long, so let’s dive right in.

The update will be roughly 20GB on all platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

New Features

Live Event 3: Operation Amber Sky

Operation Amber Sky will bring new limited-time content starting on January 21 and will end on February 1.

The event will bring out nine new missions:

Breach missions

Spy missions

Steal missions

New Gameplay Elements

Introduction of five toxic gas areas and seven new breach locations that will offer new player approach.

Gas Mask Feature: While in a lethal gas zone, players will have a limited time before their filters degrade. Players will have to gather filter charges or head to a recharging station so that they can survive in the gas.

Breaching: Players will breach into these new buildings by placing explosive charges on the access doors. Enemy AI will be in alert state and hold their positions to defend the building.

Three new AI Teammates from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege with unique behaviors:

Thatcher: Special Skill: Will use his EMP grenade to sabotage any active ground drone, turret, or mortar.



Ash: Special Skill: Will use her grenade launcher to explode explosive barrels or populated vehicles.



Finka: Special Skill: Will be able to heal or even revive players when their health reaches a dangerous amount, providing a health and weapon stability buff for a short period of time.

New Rewards Featuring Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

These rewards are time-limited exclusives and will be made available at Maria’s shop two weeks after the Live Event ends.

Figures:

Ash



Finka



Thatcher

Weapons:

4-AC



Bailiff 410



G2



K1A



L85A2



M509A1



OTS-03

Weapon attachment:

Underbarrel Shotgun

World Modifiers

Event Parameters: Gas presence toggle after live event ends.

Gunsmith Improvements and New Attachment Options

Added collapsed/extended stock positions selection to various weapons:

Echelon SMG



MPX Factory



MP5



Honey Badger



MP7



ARX200



Uzi



MK14 Factory



G28 Factory

MK14 and MK14 ASU:

Added barrels customization.



Integration of UGS (Universal Grip System).



Added picatinny rail on Factory Handguard.



Fixed issue on Muzzles selection on ASU variation: now two silencers are available (7.62 generic + 7.62 mini socom).



Added stock selection to the Assault variation.

Koblin

Handguard retakes.



Modified barrel gas block to low profile.

Uzi

Added picatinny rail for under barrel selection.

G28 SCT

Added UGS (Universal Grip System).



Added stocks.

G28

Added UGS (Universal Grip System).



Added short barrel.

SASG12

Added short barrel.



Added MAWL.

Vector “shorty”

Added GL M203 under barrel to the attachment list.



Added AR15 stock selection.

UMP45 CQC

Added Range Finder.

Added Extended mag on handguns:

M1911



P227



P12



P320



M9



5.7 USG



P45T

Fixed bolt carrier not linked to charging Handle on various receivers.

Added extra muzzles to Honey Badger.

Character and Customization

New Items in Maria’s Shop (Skell Credits)

Head Protection

Flat cap

Shoes

UA Micro G Pursuit Twist

Eyewear

Oakley Jawbreaker

Attachments

HDG Extended Magazine

Pants

First Spear Centurion Shorts

Vest

Safariland V1 Overt Carrier

LHT Variation

Road CM | Fusion



Road CM | Metrik

New Rectangular Flag Patches

This update will also bring a slew of previous Live Event items back to the store from the Terminator and Resistance events, so make sure to check out the full patch notes for more information on those. We’ll have plenty of coverage of Operation Amber once it kicks off on January 21 and you’ll be able to find all of that on our Ghost Recon Breakpoint page.