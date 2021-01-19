Ghost Recon Breakpoint update 3.10 patch notes
Take a look at the latest patch notes for Ghost Recon Breakpoint title update 3.10.
Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s first event of 2021 arrives later this week and to kick off Operation Amber Sky, the developers have revealed the latest set of patch notes for title update 3.10.
The patch notes, which were originally detailed on the Ubisoft website, break down all the changes players can expect to see during Operation Amber Sky, as well as in the base game after the event is over. The list of changes is quite long, so let’s dive right in.
The update will be roughly 20GB on all platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
New Features
Live Event 3: Operation Amber Sky
Operation Amber Sky will bring new limited-time content starting on January 21 and will end on February 1.
The event will bring out nine new missions:
- Breach missions
- Spy missions
- Steal missions
New Gameplay Elements
Introduction of five toxic gas areas and seven new breach locations that will offer new player approach.
- Gas Mask Feature: While in a lethal gas zone, players will have a limited time before their filters degrade. Players will have to gather filter charges or head to a recharging station so that they can survive in the gas.
- Breaching: Players will breach into these new buildings by placing explosive charges on the access doors. Enemy AI will be in alert state and hold their positions to defend the building.
- Three new AI Teammates from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege with unique behaviors:
- Thatcher: Special Skill: Will use his EMP grenade to sabotage any active ground drone, turret, or mortar.
- Ash: Special Skill: Will use her grenade launcher to explode explosive barrels or populated vehicles.
- Finka: Special Skill: Will be able to heal or even revive players when their health reaches a dangerous amount, providing a health and weapon stability buff for a short period of time.
New Rewards Featuring Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
These rewards are time-limited exclusives and will be made available at Maria’s shop two weeks after the Live Event ends.
- Figures:
- Ash
- Finka
- Thatcher
- Weapons:
- 4-AC
- Bailiff 410
- G2
- K1A
- L85A2
- M509A1
- OTS-03
- Weapon attachment:
- Underbarrel Shotgun
World Modifiers
- Event Parameters: Gas presence toggle after live event ends.
Gunsmith Improvements and New Attachment Options
- Added collapsed/extended stock positions selection to various weapons:
- Echelon SMG
- MPX Factory
- MP5
- Honey Badger
- MP7
- ARX200
- Uzi
- MK14 Factory
- G28 Factory
- MK14 and MK14 ASU:
- Added barrels customization.
- Integration of UGS (Universal Grip System).
- Added picatinny rail on Factory Handguard.
- Fixed issue on Muzzles selection on ASU variation: now two silencers are available (7.62 generic + 7.62 mini socom).
- Added stock selection to the Assault variation.
- Koblin
- Handguard retakes.
- Modified barrel gas block to low profile.
- Uzi
- Added picatinny rail for under barrel selection.
- G28 SCT
- Added UGS (Universal Grip System).
- Added stocks.
- G28
- Added UGS (Universal Grip System).
- Added short barrel.
- SASG12
- Added short barrel.
- Added MAWL.
- Vector “shorty”
- Added GL M203 under barrel to the attachment list.
- Added AR15 stock selection.
- UMP45 CQC
- Added Range Finder.
- Added Extended mag on handguns:
- M1911
- P227
- P12
- P320
- M9
- 5.7 USG
- P45T
- Fixed bolt carrier not linked to charging Handle on various receivers.
- Added extra muzzles to Honey Badger.
Character and Customization
New Items in Maria’s Shop (Skell Credits)
- Head Protection
- Flat cap
- Shoes
- UA Micro G Pursuit Twist
- Eyewear
- Oakley Jawbreaker
- Attachments
- HDG Extended Magazine
- Pants
- First Spear Centurion Shorts
- Vest
- Safariland V1 Overt Carrier
- LHT Variation
- Road CM | Fusion
- Road CM | Metrik
- New Rectangular Flag Patches
This update will also bring a slew of previous Live Event items back to the store from the Terminator and Resistance events, so make sure to check out the full patch notes for more information on those. We’ll have plenty of coverage of Operation Amber once it kicks off on January 21 and you’ll be able to find all of that on our Ghost Recon Breakpoint page.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Ghost Recon Breakpoint update 3.10 patch notes
-
-
It's the same cookie cutter they used from Wildlands but also from The Division a bit. I thought the game relied more on having coop friends than Wildlands did. Solo is possible but you really have to exploit the game more haha. Haven't played it with the AI updates. Just with my Wildlands Crew. Both games were great coop.
-
I can't really play multiplayer (schedule is to erratic), but the original was great with the AI teammates. I didn't buy this one at release because they didn't have support for teammates at first. \
If the MMO aspect is just farming specific types of resources to get unlocks, like the first game did, I'm ok with that.
-
-
AI teammates aren't great, not nearly as helpful as they could be in Wildlands. Gear Score is still really weird and the non gear score way of playing is also a little weird, too. There's some fun to be had, for sure, but yeah, it is kind of reminiscent of an MMO in some regards like looting and constantly resetting enemy locations, etc.
-
I played it before the AI teammates were thing, so I can't comment on those. Honestly, though, I preferred Breakpoint over Wildlands because I didn't like the AI teammates hah.
Anyway, I think it's a good game. They recently added a ton of customization options to alter how the game plays. A lot of people hated the gear score mechanic in the launch version so they added the option to remove that and play it like Wildlands. Options to change the HUD, the difficulty, enemy level scaling…. tons of stuff like that. The MMO comparison isn't really anymore relevant to this game than most open-world style games. Yes, there's a hub area where you can see other players and group-up with them, but other than that it's exactly what you'd expect from a game like this.
Also apparently there's a free weekend coming from the 21st to the 25th. Might be the perfect time to check it out!
-
I'm replaying Wildlands right now and the teammates are a lot of fun, if a bit ridiculous. I like being able to plan out an assault (sort of) by having my guys take out certain people and repositioning. When it works it's a lot of fun.
It is kind of stupid when you see 3 of your guys run out in the middle of a road or something, right next to a patrolling enemy, and they don't get spotted.
-
-
-