Cyberpunk 2077 & CD Projekt face second class-action lawsuit It would appear that a second lawsuit has been filed against CD Projekt on the matter of misrepresentation and marketing for Cyberpunk 2077.

As CD Projekt continues to try to smooth out the edges of Cyberpunk 2077 and the public reaction to it, it has found itself in no little amount of legal matters. There was already a class-action lawsuit on behalf of the investors and regulatory efforts launched by Polish consumer protection, but it would appear a second class-action has been filed in the United States. This second one goes directly at the alleged misdirection of marketing used for Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt recently shared knowledge of the second class-action lawsuit on its investor relations website. According to the release, the lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California “on behalf of a group of holders of securities traded in the USA under the ticker symbols ‘OTGLY’ and ‘OTGLF’ and based on Company shares.”

CD Projekt does not share exactly what damages or quantity the lawsuit is seeking - only that the company intends to “undertake vigorously to defend itself” in court.

The issues with Cyberpunk 2077 are going well beyond simply fixing the game as lawsuits and investigations pile up against CD Projekt.

It was over the holidays that the previous Cyberpunk 2077 class-action lawsuit came to light on behalf of actual CD Projekt investors, seeking compensation for losses due to issues and mismanagement of information about the game. The allegations in that lawsuit suggest that CD Projekt misled customers about the quality of previous generation consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was such a concerning matter that the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection also opened investigation into CD Projekt about the alleged issues, which may result in a fine for the company if it is found that CDP did not operate adequately to inform potential buyers of issues or follow up in communicating and fixing them properly.

CD Projekt’s co-founder recently apologized once again for the state of the game and offered a roadmap of what lies ahead for Cyberpunk 2077. That said, it seems like CD Projekt continues to have more issues than just fixing Cyberpunk on its hands. We will continue to follow these stories as further information on both class-actions and regulation against CD Projekt becomes available.