Apex Legends Season 8 brings the Mayhem this February Apex Legends is introducing a new Legend, weapon, and map changes for Season 8.

Apex Legends is approaching its two-year anniversary, and developer Respawn Entertainment has begun to reveal what players can expect when the special date comes around. To set the stage, Respawn has officially revealed the next season of Apex Legends. Titled ‘Mayhem,’ Apex Legends Season 8 brings an explosive new Legend, as well as map changes and a new weapon this February.

Respawn Entertainment revealed Apex Legends Season 8 - Mayhem with a new cinematic trailer on the game’s YouTube channel. Though it doesn’t feature any gameplay or concrete details, it sets the stage for the latest Legend, Fuse. Coming from the rough and tough area of Salvo, Fuse made a name for himself through some impressive fights in the Bone Cage, as well as some daring heists alongside his childhood best friend, Mags. At the end of the story trailer, we see Mags throw the duo’s prized golden grenade at Fuse in a move of jealous rage when learning that he was going to join the Apex Games. The explosion blows fuse’s arm off, which is why he has a mechanical arm in his official character art. Apex Legends Season 8 begins on February 2.

We don’t know exactly what Fuse’s abilities will be just yet, but Respawn’s description of the character gives us a solid insight. The developers describe him as “an explosives enthusiast,” so it’s likely we’ll see some powerful attack abilities in his arsenal.

Season 8 will also add a new weapon. The 30-30 repeater is a lever-action rifle that players will be able to take into battle in Apex’s latest season. We can see Fuse holding the new weapon in his official character art. The King’s Canyon map will also get another sizable shakeup in Season 8.

Apex Legends Season 8 begins on February 8. For more on Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale, stay right here on Shacknews.