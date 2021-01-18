Evening Reading - January 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in North America, but that shouldn't stop you from thinking about and reading up on civil rights wherever you are in the world. How about you stop by in the Chatty thread below and share some learnings or teachings you've discovered today?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day

“It’s much easier to integrate a lunch counter than it is to guarantee an income to get rid of poverty for negroes and all people.”



On this MLK Day, let us push for more than just decency by recommitting to the struggle for genuine economic, social, and political equality. pic.twitter.com/8OzMPZBJxx — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 18, 2021

Do you want to learn more about MLK? AOC has put together some starting points.

MLK deserves actual study. If you haven’t had the chance to, use today to take in his work.



Places to start-



Speeches:

- Drum Major Instinct

- To the Mountaintop

- Beyond Vietnam



Books:

- Why We Can’t Wait

- Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?

- All Labor Has Dignity — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 18, 2021

What have you read or learned today about MLK Day?

Politcal corner

2016: it’s only four years, how bad can it get



2021: are the armed insurrectionists storming the Capitol aware that there is a plague ravaging the land — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) January 7, 2021

Glad those four years are up. You're fired!

Can’t believe the creators of the monster have lost control of the monster, is there any precedent for this in books or film — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) January 6, 2021

This person is on to something. Might be a good literary trope?

World War 2 veteran just wishes twitter was around in 1940 so they could have defeated Hitler with a 12 hour suspension — The Chaser (@chaser) January 7, 2021

Coming in at the 11th hour takes no courage. These platforms should have stepped up a long time ago.

Seeing the police response to BLM protests all year vs the police response to right wingers storming the Capitol is a fantastic validation of everything BLM has been saying — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) January 6, 2021

Say it with me: Black Lives Matter.

RKG is awesome

Are you familiar with these lads? You should check 'em out.

Something to soothe those nerves

So you’re telling me you haven’t seen a man and dolphins doing cartwheels together today?



Let’s change that: pic.twitter.com/GqkuULh5wk — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 3, 2021

Feeling better?

Everything is so much more polite in England

in england, they don't say i'll kick your ass, they say i'll see you on the pic.twitter.com/pgzMSWiLK9 — reni (@reniadeb) January 2, 2021

Time for a quick jaunt down Butt Lane for you, mate!

Remember Bean Dad from last year?

Was telling my non-Twitter friends about Bean Dad & realized it’s ultimately a really sad & boring story & we’ve all been so, so poisoned & could be free — Lucy O'Brien (@Luceobrien) January 4, 2021

Just kidding, it was two weeks ago.

DISGUSTING

just found out 57 is divisible by 19 i am SICK TO MY STOMACH — katie🧃 (@katiemedleyy) January 1, 2021

I'm absolutely disgusted.

You like different games than me?

reminder that "we can disagree and still be friends" applies to stuff like enjoying different games or characters. not human rights violations. — ivy 🧊 comms open (@IvyEmblem) January 7, 2021

That's okay. Even reviewers have different opinions on games.

Look, I just had to help out, y'know?

You should tune in on Wednesday for the next play session of Bomberman 64!

