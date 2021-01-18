New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - January 18, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in North America, but that shouldn't stop you from thinking about and reading up on civil rights wherever you are in the world. How about you stop by in the Chatty thread below and share some learnings or teachings you've discovered today?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Do you want to learn more about MLK? AOC has put together some starting points.

What have you read or learned today about MLK Day?

Politcal corner

Glad those four years are up. You're fired!

This person is on to something. Might be a good literary trope?

Coming in at the 11th hour takes no courage. These platforms should have stepped up a long time ago.

Say it with me: Black Lives Matter.

RKG is awesome

Are you familiar with these lads? You should check 'em out.

Something to soothe those nerves

Feeling better?

Everything is so much more polite in England

Time for a quick jaunt down Butt Lane for you, mate!

Remember Bean Dad from last year?

Just kidding, it was two weeks ago.

DISGUSTING

I'm absolutely disgusted.

You like different games than me?

That's okay. Even reviewers have different opinions on games.

Look, I just had to help out, y'know?

You should tune in on Wednesday for the next play session of Bomberman 64!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. He loves a good twisty sleep. He also loves belly rubs.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola