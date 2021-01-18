Evening Reading - January 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in North America, but that shouldn't stop you from thinking about and reading up on civil rights wherever you are in the world. How about you stop by in the Chatty thread below and share some learnings or teachings you've discovered today?
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day
“It’s much easier to integrate a lunch counter than it is to guarantee an income to get rid of poverty for negroes and all people.”— Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 18, 2021
On this MLK Day, let us push for more than just decency by recommitting to the struggle for genuine economic, social, and political equality. pic.twitter.com/8OzMPZBJxx
Do you want to learn more about MLK? AOC has put together some starting points.
MLK deserves actual study. If you haven’t had the chance to, use today to take in his work.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 18, 2021
Places to start-
Speeches:
- Drum Major Instinct
- To the Mountaintop
- Beyond Vietnam
Books:
- Why We Can’t Wait
- Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?
- All Labor Has Dignity
What have you read or learned today about MLK Day?
Politcal corner
2016: it’s only four years, how bad can it get— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) January 7, 2021
2021: are the armed insurrectionists storming the Capitol aware that there is a plague ravaging the land
Glad those four years are up. You're fired!
Can’t believe the creators of the monster have lost control of the monster, is there any precedent for this in books or film— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) January 6, 2021
This person is on to something. Might be a good literary trope?
World War 2 veteran just wishes twitter was around in 1940 so they could have defeated Hitler with a 12 hour suspension— The Chaser (@chaser) January 7, 2021
Coming in at the 11th hour takes no courage. These platforms should have stepped up a long time ago.
Seeing the police response to BLM protests all year vs the police response to right wingers storming the Capitol is a fantastic validation of everything BLM has been saying— Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) January 6, 2021
Say it with me: Black Lives Matter.
RKG is awesome
#POWERSCANPUZZLE pic.twitter.com/FhGkGRV7hX— RKG (@RKGvideo) January 6, 2021
Are you familiar with these lads? You should check 'em out.
Something to soothe those nerves
So you’re telling me you haven’t seen a man and dolphins doing cartwheels together today?— Leah McElrath 🏳️🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 3, 2021
Let’s change that: pic.twitter.com/GqkuULh5wk
Feeling better?
Everything is so much more polite in England
in england, they don't say i'll kick your ass, they say i'll see you on the pic.twitter.com/pgzMSWiLK9— reni (@reniadeb) January 2, 2021
Time for a quick jaunt down Butt Lane for you, mate!
Remember Bean Dad from last year?
Was telling my non-Twitter friends about Bean Dad & realized it’s ultimately a really sad & boring story & we’ve all been so, so poisoned & could be free— Lucy O'Brien (@Luceobrien) January 4, 2021
Just kidding, it was two weeks ago.
DISGUSTING
just found out 57 is divisible by 19 i am SICK TO MY STOMACH— katie🧃 (@katiemedleyy) January 1, 2021
I'm absolutely disgusted.
You like different games than me?
reminder that "we can disagree and still be friends" applies to stuff like enjoying different games or characters. not human rights violations.— ivy 🧊 comms open (@IvyEmblem) January 7, 2021
That's okay. Even reviewers have different opinions on games.
Look, I just had to help out, y'know?
ICYMI on #skankcore64: The Guide Master @SamuelChandler knows how to #DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/Tij8t6hBGu— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) January 18, 2021
You should tune in on Wednesday for the next play session of Bomberman 64!
