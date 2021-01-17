Shackstream: Skankcore64 Episode 29

Episode 29 - Bomberman for a Good Cause

I apologize for the delay of Skankcore64 today, my afternoon was busier than expected but I'm not going to let that stop me from starting a new game on my quest to finish all North American titles released for the Nintendo 64. Thanks to everyone that voted in the poll for tonight's game, it was the highest turnout yet! With a resounding majority, Bomberman 64 has claimed overwhelming victory and will be featured later today at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET and each episode after until I roll credits.

Shake shake is now in the past. #skankcore64 looks to the future! #DoitforShacknews and vote for what you'd like to see played next on my quest to beat every N64 game released in North America, live on @Shacknews Twitch! Next show is Sunday at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET — Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) January 14, 2021

The poll choices came from staff and viewers, and the winning game was submitted by our own Sam Chandler during the finale of Mischief Makers. Apparently our guide master is quite the aficionado of the bomb slinging 64-bit adventure and is so excited to see it played that he has submitted a challenge! Within Bomberman 64, there are 100 gold cards to collect in order to reach a secret area and unlock 20 more gold cards. Sam wants to see me strive for those initial 100 and is willing to donate one dollar towards charity for each one that I find! Considering the demand for Bomberman 64 seems to be reaching a fever pitch (for Skankcore64 anyways), I feel everyone wins by accepting. There will be a few extra Bomberman 64 streams to enjoy and I can help donate to a good cause! If you're feeling generous, consider perhaps matching Sam in his efforts to make Bomberman 64 a force for positive change. Tune in live on Shacknews Twitch or here with the embedded viewer!

