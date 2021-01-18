Agent 47 goes hunting in Hitman 3 launch trailer The launch trailer for Hitman 3 is finally here and Agent 47 is ready for action.

Set to arrive later this week, Hitman 3’s new launch trailer has finally arrived, giving players another glimpse at Agent 47’s next mission.

The trailer is absolutely packed with action and stylish visuals as Agent 47 stalks and murders people to a beautiful background tack. It does a good job of showing off just enough of the world to get you excited while also leaving plenty up to your imagination.

If you’re excited about Hitman 3, then you can check out the trailer for yourself, which we’ve embedded in the article above. In Hitman 3, Agent 47 and his allies will work to finally take down Providence, the shadowy organization that has been in play since the first title in the trilogy.

Players who own Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 will also be able to transfer their unlocks as well as all the levels from the first two games into Hitman 3, where they can take advantage of all the updates that come with the latest version of IO Interactive’s Glacier Engine. These updates include visual overhauls, improve reflections, and even changes to how the AI itself behaves.

Hitman 3 will set out on its mission this Wednesday, January 20, 2021, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC (Epic Games Store). It will also be available via a special cloud gaming version on Nintendo Switch. We’ll have a ton of content coming out when Hitman 3 releases, so make sure you follow our Hitman 3 page for all the latest guides, walkthroughs, video content, and our review.

While this is the final title in the latest Hitman trilogy from IO Interactive, the studio has other games in the works, including a brand-new James Bond game currently titled Project 007 which was teased by IO Interactive back in November.