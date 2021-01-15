Shacknews Dump - January 15, 2021 It's been quite the week in gaming, hope you can digest it all. Sit back and relax, it's time for the Shacknews Dump!

The Shacknews Dump is back for our second episode of 2021! It’s been quite the couple of weeks to kick of the new year, and we hope you’ve been staying safe. Come join hosts TJ Denzer and Blake Morse as they run down the biggest news in the gaming world. Today’s show is starting soon, so jump in!

Today’s Shacknews Dump goes live at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. You can catch it live over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you’d prefer to stay on the website, you can also watch The Dump right here using the embed below.

Here's the rundown of today's Shacknews Dump topics:

There’s a lot of cool topics on the table for today’s episode of The Dump. Earlier this week, Lucasfilm officially announced the return of Lucasfilm Games, in the following days, they announced a new open-world Star Wars game in development at Ubisoft, as well as a new Indiana Jones game being worked on at Bethesda and MachineGames. CES went all-digital this year, but still featured some awesome tech, like the new laptops featuring RTX 30 Series cards. All of this and more is coming right up on Today’s Shacknews Dump.

We’d like to extend a thank you for coming out and hanging with us for The Dump this week and every week. If you’d like to further support our livestreaming efforts, consider subscribing to Shacknews on Twitch. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can do it for free with your Prime Gaming subscription. As for the editorial side of things, Shacknews Mercury is our own subscription service where you can support us for as little as $1 a month, which is less than the price of a cup of coffee a day!

Sit back and relax, it’s time for the latest episode of The Dump!