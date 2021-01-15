Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 15: The Humble Winter Sale

The holiday sales have all ended and it's looking like the major storefronts are still looking to recover. Comparatively, Steam and the Epic Games Store don't have as much to offer this weekend. Luckily, the Humble Store is stepping up with its big Winter Sale. The Winter Sale kicks off this weekend, offering the best from Rockstar Games, Square Enix, Sega, Activision, and more. And more are coming over the next few weeks, so be sure to keep an eye on that.
Elsewhere, Star Wars Battlefront II is free on Epic, Steam's offering the Mafia Remastered Trilogy and the best of EA's racing games, and GOG.com has the Deux Ex games.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - FREE until 1/21
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Down in Bermuda - $11.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Monkey Barrels - $8.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.
- The Banner Saga 2 [Steam] - $2.35 (90% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle [Steam] - $3.64 (91% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- We Happy Few [Steam] - $5.39 (91% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer [Steam] - $2.19 (78% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.79 (91% off)
Gamersgate
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Insurgency Sandstorm [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $11.25 (55% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- MudRunner [Steam] - $5.00 (80% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $13.50 (70% off)
- Vampyr [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
GOG.com
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- Tropico 6 - $24.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.82 (33% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $8.74 (65% off)
- The Surge: Augmented Edition - $10.19 (66% off)
- Project Highrise - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition [UPlay] - $13.19 (12% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $8.64 (42% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $12.89 (48% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $10.75 (57% off)
- The Escapists 2 [Steam] - $4.30 (78% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [STeam] - $10.32 (66% off)
- Yoku's Island Express [Steam] - $3.44 (83% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between PC Building Simulator, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Pathologic 2, Warhammer: Chaosbane, Total Tank Simulator, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Not Tonight, Vampire: The Masquerade Shadows of New York, Tales of the Neon Sea, Minoria, Deleveled, and The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. This offer is only available until February 5.
- Bomber Crew [Steam] - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 1/16)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- NieR Automata: Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dirt 5 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off0
- Carto [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $12.79 (60% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Humble Store's Winter Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Anno 2070 Complete Edition - $7.50 (75% off)
- Heroes of Might & Magic 6 Complete Edition - $7.50 (75% off)
- Heroes of Might & Magic 3 Complete Edition - $2.50 (75% off)
- The Settlers History Collection - $14.00 (65% off)
- The Might & Magic Collection - $51.81 (67% off)
Steam
- Mafia Trilogy - $39.59 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Undertale - $4.00 (60% off)
- EA Racing Sale
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $6.99 (65% off)
- Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition - $10.49 (65% off)
- Shift 2 Unleashed - $6.99 (65% off)
- More from Steam's EA Racing Sale.
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn - $9.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue - $19.99 (20% off)
- Hydroneer - $6.99 (30% off)
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE - $9.99 (60% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $11.99 (60% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $3.99 (80% off)
-
