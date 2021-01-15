Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 15: Nintendo New Year Sale

It's a brand new year and that means it's time for new deals. As the Xbox sale comes to an end, Nintendo tags in with one of its biggest sales in a long time. This includes rare savings on first-party Nintendo titles, including Super Mario Maker 2 and the first major discount on Clubhouse Games. There's a lot to find on the Nintendo sales page, but going even deeper than that, you can find big discounts on games from Capcom, WB Games, Ubisoft, and some of the best indies in the world.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation Holiday Sale rolls on for one more week. If you haven't grabbed the best of Sony's first-party library, you don't have a lot of time left. Grab them while you can and start playing!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch