Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 15: Nintendo New Year Sale

It's a brand new year and that means it's time for new deals. As the Xbox sale comes to an end, Nintendo tags in with one of its biggest sales in a long time. This includes rare savings on first-party Nintendo titles, including Super Mario Maker 2 and the first major discount on Clubhouse Games. There's a lot to find on the Nintendo sales page, but going even deeper than that, you can find big discounts on games from Capcom, WB Games, Ubisoft, and some of the best indies in the world.
Meanwhile, the PlayStation Holiday Sale rolls on for one more week. If you haven't grabbed the best of Sony's first-party library, you don't have a lot of time left. Grab them while you can and start playing!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Little Nightmares - FREE!
- Dead Rising - FREE!
- Carto - $15.99 (20% off)
- New Super Lucky's Tale - $27.99 (30% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Holiday Sale
- Ghost of Tsushima - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us: Part II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5 & PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5 & PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Godfall [PS5] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- FUSER - $39.59 (34% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $29.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online: The Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [PS5] - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR required] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $13.99 (30% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Maneater [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- GreedFall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- New Year Sale
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Splatoon 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $41.99 (30% off)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
- ARMS - $41.99 (30% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $39.99 (33% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Fuser - $39.59 (33% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $25.49 (15% off)
- Good Job! - $13.99 (30% off)
- BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! - $6.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitve Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Terraria - $14.99 (50% off)
- Snipperclips: Cut it out, together! - $13.99 (30% off)
- OKAMI HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- A Short Hike - $6.39 (20% off)
- Grindstone - $15.99 (20% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Roki - $11.99 (40% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Last Campfire - $10.49 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $9.74 (35% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - $19.69 (50% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $18.74 (30% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $10.49 (30% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Horizon Chase Turbo - $4.99 (75% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $9.99 (50% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Creature in the Well - $9.74 (35% off)
- Unrailed! - $9.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition: Cloud Version - $27.99 (30% off)
- Alien Isolation - $19.99 (42% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (33% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Cobra Kai: Tha Karate Kid Saga Continues - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jeopardy - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $8.99 (67% off)
- DOOM 3 - $4.99 (50% off)
- DOOM II - $2.49 (50% off)
- DOOM (1993) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $17.49 (62% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $19.99 (33% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $11.99 (60% off)
- Neo Cab - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $7.49 (75% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $14.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- Contra: Rogue Corps - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $11.99 (70% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Pinball - $17.99 (40% off)
- Torchlight II - $11.99 (40% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Cities: Skylines Nintendo Switch Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Chroma Squad - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Abzu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game - $4.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $3.74 (75% off)
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $17.99 (55% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Azure Saga: Pathfinder Deluxe Edition - $3.99 (60% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Nidhogg II - $5.99 (60% off)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy - $5.09 (66% off)
- Full Metal Furies - $6.79 (66% off)
- Road Redemption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $8.74 (65% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - $7.49 (50% off)
- Batman: The Enemy Within - $4.94 (67% off)
- Armello - $7.99 (60% off)
- Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
