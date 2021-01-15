Xur's location and wares for January 15, 2021 - Destiny 2 Trying to find Xur's location and the items he has for sale? Look no further.

It’s a new year, but that doesn’t mean that things have changed all that much, at least not in Destiny 2. Friday has now come again and that means it is time for Guardians to track down the elusive Agent of the Nine and pick up some new Exotic goodies. Here is Xur’s location and the items he currently has for sell.

Xur’s location and wares for January 15, 2021

Like most weeks, Xur can be found hiding away on a planet somewhere throughout the Director. This time around he just so happens to be found over on The Tower in the Hangar.

Head to The Tower and visit Xur in the Hangar.

You can head on over there to speak with Xur and pick up a number of Exotic goodies including the following:

The Stag - 23 Legendary Shards

Oathkeeper - 23 Legendary Shards

ACD/O Feedback Fence - 23 Legendary Shards

Arbalest - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

As usual, we recommend picking up any Exotic items you don’t already happen to have in your inventory, especially those that are more difficult to get in the loot pool. With Bungie having already sunset many items in the Destiny 2 universe, ensuring that you grab every possible Exotic item while it’s available is even more important, should another sunset ever happen. If you don’t have a large enough stash of Legendary Shards, then you can always check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards, which offers more than a few ways to get your hands on this important currency.

Now that you know Xur’s location and have gotten a good look at all the items he has available to purchase, you can head back over to our Destiny 2 guide for even more useful information and content. We’ll continue to update our guide hub with new articles and breakdowns of all the latest quests and important events in Destiny 2 to ensure you’re never left in the dark.