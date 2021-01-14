How to get Spoils of Conquest - Destiny 2 Learn the best way to farm Spoils of Conquest so you can start buying raid Exotics or getting more loot from raids in Destiny 2.

Spoils of Conquest is a new currency introduced to Destiny 2 with Beyond Light. This brand new currency allows players to purchase raid Exotic weapons from the Monument to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower or extra loot at the end of raids. However, you need quite a lot of them to make a purchase, which inevitably means you’re going to need to start farming.

Spoils of Conquest farm – Destiny 2

Raid Exotic weapons from the Monument to Lost Light in Destiny 2 can be purchased using Spoils of Conquest. For a weapon like Anarchy, players will need 240 Spoils of Conquest. This is quite a lot, especially considering how difficult it is to acquire this new currency. For those that already have all the raid weapons, Spoils of Conquest can be used to purchase more loot drops using chests at the end of raids.

Because both of these require you to have a decent supply, you’re going to want to take the time to farm Spoils of Conquest whenever possible. Thankfully, there are a couple of ways to get Spoils of Conquest:

Raid chests

Raid encounters

The Last Wish and Garden of Salvation raids reward 3 Spoils of Conquest per encounter. For the Deep Stone Crypt, each encounter rewards 5 Spoils of Conquest. Then there are the two hidden raid chests in the Deep Stone Crypt, each one rewards 10 Spoils of Conquest.

In terms of actually farming Spoils of Conquest, a popular method is repeatedly completing the Crypt Security encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt. With the right team, practice, and plenty of patience, it’s possible to clear the encounter in a few minutes. By saving the checkpoint (having someone load in on an alt character), you can quickly rinse and repeat the encounter for as long as you please.

If you get bored of completing the same encounter, you can always run through the whole raid on a few characters, being sure to collect each of the hidden chests. On three characters, this would equate to 60 Spoils of Conquest from the chests alone.

Getting enough Spoils of Conquest in Destiny 2 to purchase a new raid Exotic weapon (like Anarchy) is going to take quite a bit of time. But with some patience and the right team, you’ll get your gear eventually. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more farming tips and weapon recommendations.