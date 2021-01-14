God of War: Ragnarok release date

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

God of War: Ragnarok might not have an official title just yet, but there is one thing players can be fairly confident about: a release date. The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Game of the Year is drawing a whole lot of buzz, especially for those that payed close attention to the story in the original.

God of War: Ragnarok has a release date of 2021. Unfortunately, there’s no release window and certainly no hard date just yet. There’s no knowing whether it’s planned to come out in Q3 or Q4, though, it’s likely a safe bet to assume it’s not coming out in the first half of the year.

Given the year that was 2020, and the ongoing global pandemic, we may even find ourselves in a situation where God of War: Ragnarok is delayed. It wouldn’t be unusual, especially given how a lot of developers are working remotely, which invariably makes game development a difficult process.

God of War: Ragnarok was originally announced during a PlayStation 5 Showcase. Not much was actually revealed, in fact, the teaser shows little more than some runes with a voice (presumably Kratos) telling us the time draws near and we must prepare. The teaser concludes with the phrase “Ragnarok is coming” as well as the aforementioned date: 2021.

As for what we might expect story-wise from God of War: Ragnarok, it’s all in the name. Ragnarok is a Norse mythology event involving end of world in the form of the death of gods, natural disasters, and the world being covered in water. But because of the actions of Kratos during 2018’s God of War, events might not happen exactly as planned. Plus, there’s the after credits sequence where a certain someone shows up to have a friendly chat with Kratos.

While not much is known about God of War: Ragnarok’s release date, aside from the fact it’s in 2021, players at least know what major events will likely take place in the game. Be sure to check back with us as we update this once a precise release date is announced.

