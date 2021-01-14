Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 9 Pop! Goes the Culture! is back from hiatus and ready to rock 2021!

It’s been a while! It’s been over a month since our last episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! aired, but Shacknews’ film, tv, and collectibles-centric discussion show is back and ready to roll for 2021. Join Donovan and Greg for the Season 2 premiere of PGTC!

Episode 9 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay on our website, you can also watch the stream right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We’re excited to be back and talking about everything movies, tv, and entertainment again! Pop! Goes the Culture! was born out of the pandemic, as we looked to beef up our livestream offerings. 2021 is shaping up to be a wild year for entertainment, so come stop by and talk about all the madness with us. We’d love to hear what you think about Chris Evans likely coming back to the MCU, or the fact that somebody’s actually making a TV show based off of ‘Risk.’

If you do stop by and hang out with us during today’s show, we’d like to thank you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been a fun change of pace for us here at Shacknews, and we hope to last far beyond a second season. If you’d like to support the stream, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 9 of Pop! Goes the Culture!