Riders Republic delayed to late 2021 Ubisoft's multiplayer extreme sports game has been pushed to later this year.

Riders Republic was just revealed at a Ubisoft Connect event in 2020, depicting high-octane extreme sports action. Allowing players to gather for some epic races on bikes, snowboards, skis, and more, Riders Republic looks like a fresh IP for Ubisoft to introduce in the early months of 2021. Originally scheduled to release on February 21, Ubisoft has now announced that Riders Republic has been delayed to later on in 2021.

Ubisoft shared the news via a tweet made to the Riders Republic Twitter account. “We want to let you know that we have made the decision to move our release to later this year. This additional time will allow our passionate team to deliver the best fun fueled experience to our players,” the statement reads. The company doesn’t specify a new release date for the game outside of the window of later this year. It’s likely we’ll get more details in a future presentation.

Riders Republic was first revealed in 2020 at the September Ubisoft Connect. Quickly garnering the attention of fans with some pretty exciting gameplay footage, Riders Republic was shaping up to be one of the bigger releases in the early months of 2021. It will be interesting to see if the game lands in the Summer, or if it will get pushed all the way back to the competitive Fall Season.

The beginning of 2021 has already seen some high-profile video games get delayed. Just yesterday, Portkey Games announced that Hogwarts Legacy would be getting pushed to 2022. For more news and updates on the biggest upcoming titles, be sure to bookmark our 2021 video game release calendar.