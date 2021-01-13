Evening Reading - January 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

AOC lays out what happens next

It's a long stream but a good one. Here's a highlight:

.@AOC: If any member of Congress so much as stutters to say that the Confederacy were traitors to the United States, turn in your pin and get out. pic.twitter.com/zAibdHmYAq — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) January 13, 2021

AOC is great.

Johnny Peepeepants

Hello please allow me to curse you all with this Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/8a5ZEd1KqV — Sadie Boyd (@Wonder_Phoenix) January 9, 2021

We've got sheets to wash.

Don't let the dark thoughts in

Hugs all around.

Fan mail

I’m on the Warner Bros lot for the first time since March. One of the worst things about not being able to go into the office is that I couldn’t get my fan mail pic.twitter.com/URIm4XiC4R — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 13, 2021

What the hell is wrong with people.

We've gotten hands on your productivity roadmap

Were you being completely honest? I think you missed a section reserved for crying.

A thread on game development and crunch culture

One hidden reason why games industry has a huge crunch culture is simple. At some point, you're going to throw away a huge chunk of your game, and you have no idea what that will be or how significant it's going to be.



1/thread — Damion Schubert, Zen Designer (@ZenOfDesign) December 18, 2020

This is quite insightful.

We talking about Halo?

Playing Halo 3 for the 14th year straight: pic.twitter.com/wSZ679jel8 — Kadaddle🎄☃️ (@ImKadaddle) December 17, 2020

Time to play some Halo.

Here's a photo of Rad when he was a kitten.

