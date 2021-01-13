New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 13, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

AOC lays out what happens next

It's a long stream but a good one. Here's a highlight:

AOC is great.

Johnny Peepeepants

We've got sheets to wash.

Don't let the dark thoughts in

Hugs all around.

Fan mail

What the hell is wrong with people.

We've gotten hands on your productivity roadmap

Were you being completely honest? I think you missed a section reserved for crying.

A thread on game development and crunch culture

This is quite insightful.

We talking about Halo?

Time to play some Halo.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad when he was a kitten. LOOK AT THOSE LITTLE TOE BEANS.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

