Evening Reading - January 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition review
- Shacknews Game of the Year 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey delayed due to 2021 COVID-19 lockdown in UK
- COVID-19: Which 2021 gaming events are tentatively still on
- CD Projekt co-founder releases video apology for Cyberpunk 2077's launch, shares patch roadmap
- Pokemon and Katy Perry tease collaboration for 2021
- Job postings from Sucker Punch further hint at Ghost of Tsushima sequel
- GameStop stock (GME) soars on board member additions and strong holiday sales
- Intel's Bob Swan will step away as CEO, to be replaced by VMware's Pat Gelsinger
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
AOC lays out what happens next
It's a long stream but a good one. Here's a highlight:
.@AOC: If any member of Congress so much as stutters to say that the Confederacy were traitors to the United States, turn in your pin and get out. pic.twitter.com/zAibdHmYAq— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) January 13, 2021
AOC is great.
Johnny Peepeepants
Hello please allow me to curse you all with this Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/8a5ZEd1KqV— Sadie Boyd (@Wonder_Phoenix) January 9, 2021
We've got sheets to wash.
Don't let the dark thoughts in
Leaving voice chats: pic.twitter.com/OEJpkzwStJ— spaalone (@spaaloner) January 7, 2021
Hugs all around.
Fan mail
I’m on the Warner Bros lot for the first time since March. One of the worst things about not being able to go into the office is that I couldn’t get my fan mail pic.twitter.com/URIm4XiC4R— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 13, 2021
What the hell is wrong with people.
We've gotten hands on your productivity roadmap
January 13, 2021
Were you being completely honest? I think you missed a section reserved for crying.
A thread on game development and crunch culture
One hidden reason why games industry has a huge crunch culture is simple. At some point, you're going to throw away a huge chunk of your game, and you have no idea what that will be or how significant it's going to be.— Damion Schubert, Zen Designer (@ZenOfDesign) December 18, 2020
1/thread
This is quite insightful.
We talking about Halo?
Playing Halo 3 for the 14th year straight: pic.twitter.com/wSZ679jel8— Kadaddle🎄☃️ (@ImKadaddle) December 17, 2020
Time to play some Halo.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad when he was a kitten. LOOK AT THOSE LITTLE TOE BEANS.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 13, 2021