Call of Duty: Warzone update fixes stim glitch and further nerfs DMR/Type 63 Thousands of sweaty boys cry out in anger as Warzone sees additional nerfs to its most unbalanced weaponry.

As with any game that is presented as a live service, bugs, glitches and a lack of balance are common occurrences when new content drops. Call of Duty: Warzone is no different. Last December, Activision attempted to weave the weapons of Modern Warfare and Black Ops: Cold War together in Warzone. While this did add lots of new content for players, several of these additions revealed a major lack of balance testing, with a few of the Marksman Rifle class items being way too powerful. In a new patch deployed today, Activision has addressed weapon balance and fixed a glitch related to the stim item that was adversely affecting matches.

While today’s update is rather small in size, its impact on the game will be sizable. The stim glitch fix is a welcome sight for soldiers who have been dying to players using the exploit that allowed infinite healing outside of the gas cloud. Additionally, Activision has also mentioned that season challenge tracking should be working properly now. Since the December update, Seasonal Challenges have either failed to appear, failed to track, or failed to cycle properly, leaving cluttered menus and players unable to properly grind.

Most attention will be paid to the weapon balance changes in today’s patch. For weeks, players have been complaining about how overpowered two of the Marksman Rifle class guns have been. Both the DMR 14 and Type 63 are semi-auto rifles that have proven to be more effective than both the assault rifles and sniper rifles they were intended to fill the gap between. With low recoil, high bullet penetration, and a crazy rate of fire, these two rifles have taken over Warzone. Today’s patch lowers bullet penetration, damage over longer distances, and adjusts recoil reduction on certain attachments for these guns. Ideally, they will be less adept at long-range sniping and close-quarters combat.

It was also revealed during NVIDIA’s CES 2021 presentation that Call of Duty: Warzone would be getting DLSS support in the near future, allowing owners of RTX 2000 and RTX 3000 GPUs to get higher framerates with no image quality penalty. Maybe things are looking up for Activision’s battle royale cash cow.