Evening Reading - January 12, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shantynews exclusive

More at 11.

Love spells

Women love cheese. It is known.

GTA 6 appears to be coming along nicely

I don't know why Franklin was ever friends with Lamar.

Uh oh

Oh no, the drink was spilled. But how?

My Chemical Romance meets Hillsong

When I was a young boy, my father took me into the city to see a choir band.

When your mum says there's PS5 at home

The coffee probably tastes exactly like whatever fluid might already be inside a PS5.

A new generation of editors

There's some crazy talent on TikTok.

SMM2

Mario is truly a Souls-like platformer.

Bye!

The cat has ascended.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to help you forget about Belle Delphine.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

