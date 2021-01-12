Evening Reading - January 12, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Shantynews exclusive

Belle Delphine simps review bomb her latest OnlyFans post after Twitter leak https://t.co/QT3phWtFnU — Shantynews (@theshantynews) January 13, 2021

More at 11.

Love spells

Women love cheese. It is known.

GTA 6 appears to be coming along nicely

Lamar and Franklin’s voice actors really re-enacted the scene 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SFS9T8O8xk — 🇨🇩Sir🧢alot🇨🇩 (@Pguapp) January 12, 2021

I don't know why Franklin was ever friends with Lamar.

Uh oh

Oh no, the drink was spilled. But how?

My Chemical Romance meets Hillsong

When I was a young boy, my father took me into the city to see a choir band.

When your mum says there's PS5 at home

The coffee probably tastes exactly like whatever fluid might already be inside a PS5.

A new generation of editors

I think this is the best edited Tik Tok I’ve ever seen.



pic.twitter.com/OUCqiBKkSK — Kristi Anderson (@CinderSlays) January 9, 2021

There's some crazy talent on TikTok.

SMM2

Mario is truly a Souls-like platformer.

Bye!

The cat has ascended.

Here's a photo of Rad to help you forget about Belle Delphine.

