Evening Reading - January 12, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Super Meat Boy Forever review: Choice cut
- Shacknews Game of the Year 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx
- Valorant agents, abilities, and details
- Riot Games & Bungie team for legal action against Valorant & Destiny 2 cheat creators
- Razer reveals new smart mask with rechargeable ventilator at CES 2021
- Mario Red & Blue Edition Nintendo Switch coming in February
- Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops at CES 2021
- Sony Immersive Music Studios debuted at CES 2021 with virtual concert
- D&D reveal Candlekeep Mysteries, a book full of new adventures for players and DMs
- Warcraft movie director wrote a Full Throttle film script out of pandemic boredom
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Shantynews exclusive
Belle Delphine simps review bomb her latest OnlyFans post after Twitter leak https://t.co/QT3phWtFnU— Shantynews (@theshantynews) January 13, 2021
More at 11.
Love spells
IMPORTANT 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/tjbXEq4mHC— Mappers (@CarolMaps) January 12, 2021
Women love cheese. It is known.
GTA 6 appears to be coming along nicely
Lamar and Franklin’s voice actors really re-enacted the scene 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SFS9T8O8xk— 🇨🇩Sir🧢alot🇨🇩 (@Pguapp) January 12, 2021
I don't know why Franklin was ever friends with Lamar.
Uh oh
January 9, 2021
Oh no, the drink was spilled. But how?
My Chemical Romance meets Hillsong
amazing pic.twitter.com/WCXDFG5fYK— Sapphic-Dream-Mel™ ☭ (@ChaosIsMel) January 9, 2021
When I was a young boy, my father took me into the city to see a choir band.
When your mum says there's PS5 at home
I'd buy it pic.twitter.com/0MoesK7Rrq— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 9, 2021
The coffee probably tastes exactly like whatever fluid might already be inside a PS5.
A new generation of editors
I think this is the best edited Tik Tok I’ve ever seen.— Kristi Anderson (@CinderSlays) January 9, 2021
pic.twitter.com/OUCqiBKkSK
There's some crazy talent on TikTok.
SMM2
#SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/n25GB5HUTD— Jimさん (@JimBoiiiiiiii) January 9, 2021
Mario is truly a Souls-like platformer.
Bye!
January 9, 2021
The cat has ascended.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to help you forget about Belle Delphine.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 12, 2021