Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 37

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing our Shovel Knight playthrough. We made it about half way on the last playthrough with hopes of defeating the Order of No Quarter and the Entrantress this time around. Will I be able to save Shield Knight from the forces of evil or will I be digging my own grave?

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!