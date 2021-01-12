Watch the NVIDIA GeForce RTX CES 2021 Game On livestream here Here's how you can watch NVIDIA's CES 2021 presentation.

NVIDIA is one of the leading companies in gaming technology, specifically the world of graphics. While the highly-anticipated release of the new 30-Series cards made 2020 a huge year for the company, NVIDIA isn’t slowing down any time soon. CES 2021 is underway and NVIDIA’s presentation is starting today. Here’s how you can watch the event and see what’s next for the company.

How to watch the NVIDIA GeForce RTX CES 2021 Game On livestream

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX: Game On livestream at CES will take place on January 12 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. You can watch the stream live on the official NVIDIA website, as they have an active countdown to the event.

We don’t know exactly what to expect from NVIDIA’s event, as the company is playing its announcements close to the best. One thing we do know is that the upcoming game Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Branch will get a proper reveal during the showcase, as developer Steel Wool Studios has shared via its official Twitter account.

We could also potentially see some more graphics cards revealed during NVIDIA’s CES 2021 presentation. The 3070, 3080, and 3090 were incredibly difficult to find at launch, and remain extremely rare to this day. The tech company quietly released a new model, the 3060 Ti this Fall, and they could have even more cards ready to be revealed.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX: Game On livestream at CES 2021 is set to kick off soon. For more coverage from CES 2021, stick with us here at Shacknews.