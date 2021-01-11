Divided We Stand Iconic Weapon location - Cyberpunk 2077 Learn how to get your hands on the Divided We Stand Smart Assault Rifle, one of many Iconic Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.

There are a ton of weapons and items that you can find and equip in Cyberpunk 2077, but some of the best come in the form of Iconic Weapons, which can only be earned by completing different quests and objectives. In this guide, we will show you how to get the Divided We Stand Iconic Smart Assault Rifle in Cyberpunk 2077.

Players wanting to get their hands on the Divided We Stand Iconic Weapon are going to need to make their way down to Santo Domingo, where they can find the side job “Stadium Love”. This particular job takes place in a 6th Street Gang hangout, and you’ll be in enemy territory while completing the mission.

Head to this location to start up Stadium Love.

To complete Stadium Love, and get Divided We Stand, you’re going to need to do one of two things:

A: Win the shooting game by getting 44 points

B: Kill all of the 6th Street Gang Members in the area and take the weapon.

Once you complete the mission (by scoring higher or killing everyone) you’ll be able to grab Divided We Stand from the stable next to the quest start area. This Iconic Weapon is a nice addition to your arsenal, and the added Smart Rifle ability allows you to target your enemies without having to aim all that much.

Here's a look at the stats Divided We Stand had when we picked it up.

