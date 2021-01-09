Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 7 schedule and runs to watch

Welcome to a new year. Ring it in with the world's best speedrunners, who have returned for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic means everyone is staying socially distant and operating from an online space. However, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action with runners tackling the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have raised over $1,500,000 with only one day remaining. Shacknews will be watching this final day and we'll spotlight one last batch of noteworty runs worth following.
But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 6 and some blindfolded magic.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 7 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:01 AM
|X-Men: The Arcade Game
|1CC Console 6P JP Version - PS3
|LRock617
|32:00
|6:43 AM
|Celeste
|All C-Sides with Dance Pads - PC
|PeekingBoo
|20:00
|7:13 AM
|Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse
|Trevor Only vs. Alucard Bid War - NES
|freeland
|35:00
|7:58 AM
|Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia
|Albus Any% - DS
|Diagon
|35:00
|8:43 AM
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
|Any% Ultimate Episode 1 - PC
|The Blacktastic
|30:00
|9:23 AM
|Super Mario Bros. 2
|Any% Single Character Bidwar - NES
|coolkid
|12:00
|9:45 AM
|Super Meat Boy
|106% - PC
|shredberg
|1:32:00
|11:27 AM
|The Messenger
|Linear No OoB - PC
|vlacksr
|45:00
|12:22 PM
|Beat Saber
|Expert+ Showcase - PC (VR)
|Kungfufruitcup
|1:15:00
|1:47 PM
|TASbot plays Freedom Planet
|Any% Milla by Fladervy, Tris255, and Revolucoin - PC
|TASBot, TiKevin83
|31:00
|2:28 PM
|TASBot plays The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
|No wrong warp by TwistedTammer - GB
|TASBot, TiKevin83
|30:00
|3:23 PM
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|Any% Race - PC
|LilAggy, Mitchriz
|27:00
|4:00 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
|All Dungeons - SNES
|Glan
|1:00:00
|5:25 PM
|Super Mario Bros. 35
|Battle Showcase - Switch
|authorblues, Iateyourpie, Kosmic, adef
|1:30:00
|7:05 PM
|Super Orb Bros.
|100% - NES
|mitchflowerpower
|30:00
|7:55 PM
|Pokemon Blue
|Catch 'em All - GB
|eddaket
|1:55:00
|10:00 PM
|Bonus Game 6 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|All Dungeons - Wii VC
|CLG ZFG
|38:00
|11:10 PM
|Finale
|The End
|CLG ZFG
|50:00
6:43AM - Celeste
Celeste is wild enough to see in action, but how the heck is anybody playing this game on a dance pad? We're going to find out, because PeekingBoo is going to take on this tough-as-nails platformer (at least the C-sides, anyway) on a dance pad. Those are going to need to be some fast feet to survive.
12:22PM - Beat Saber
VR is becoming a bigger and bigger thing in games, so it stands to reason to it become a bigger part of Games Done Quick. Who's ready to check out a special Beat Saber Expert+ Showcase from Kungfufruitcup? This should be something special to witness, so be sure to tune in.
5:25PM - Super Mario Bros. 35
This is a special exhibition, in that it'll literally be a one-time-only showcase. That's because Super Mario Bros. 35 will be unplayable after March 31, so Games Done Quick is making sure to make their mark with this special four-way clash. How exactly is this going to work? Shacknews will tune in along with everyone else to find out.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
