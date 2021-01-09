Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 7 schedule and runs to watch

Welcome to a new year. Ring it in with the world's best speedrunners, who have returned for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic means everyone is staying socially distant and operating from an online space. However, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action with runners tackling the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have raised over $1,500,000 with only one day remaining. Shacknews will be watching this final day and we'll spotlight one last batch of noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 6 and some blindfolded magic.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 7 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:01 AM X-Men: The Arcade Game 1CC Console 6P JP Version - PS3 LRock617 32:00 6:43 AM Celeste All C-Sides with Dance Pads - PC PeekingBoo 20:00 7:13 AM Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse Trevor Only vs. Alucard Bid War - NES freeland 35:00 7:58 AM Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Albus Any% - DS Diagon 35:00 8:43 AM Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Any% Ultimate Episode 1 - PC The Blacktastic 30:00 9:23 AM Super Mario Bros. 2 Any% Single Character Bidwar - NES coolkid 12:00 9:45 AM Super Meat Boy 106% - PC shredberg 1:32:00 11:27 AM The Messenger Linear No OoB - PC vlacksr 45:00 12:22 PM Beat Saber Expert+ Showcase - PC (VR) Kungfufruitcup 1:15:00 1:47 PM TASbot plays Freedom Planet Any% Milla by Fladervy, Tris255, and Revolucoin - PC TASBot, TiKevin83 31:00 2:28 PM TASBot plays The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX No wrong warp by TwistedTammer - GB TASBot, TiKevin83 30:00 3:23 PM Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Any% Race - PC LilAggy, Mitchriz 27:00 4:00 PM The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past All Dungeons - SNES Glan 1:00:00 5:25 PM Super Mario Bros. 35 Battle Showcase - Switch authorblues, Iateyourpie, Kosmic, adef 1:30:00 7:05 PM Super Orb Bros. 100% - NES mitchflowerpower 30:00 7:55 PM Pokemon Blue Catch 'em All - GB eddaket 1:55:00 10:00 PM Bonus Game 6 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time All Dungeons - Wii VC CLG ZFG 38:00 11:10 PM Finale The End CLG ZFG 50:00

6:43AM - Celeste

Celeste is wild enough to see in action, but how the heck is anybody playing this game on a dance pad? We're going to find out, because PeekingBoo is going to take on this tough-as-nails platformer (at least the C-sides, anyway) on a dance pad. Those are going to need to be some fast feet to survive.

12:22PM - Beat Saber

VR is becoming a bigger and bigger thing in games, so it stands to reason to it become a bigger part of Games Done Quick. Who's ready to check out a special Beat Saber Expert+ Showcase from Kungfufruitcup? This should be something special to witness, so be sure to tune in.

5:25PM - Super Mario Bros. 35

This is a special exhibition, in that it'll literally be a one-time-only showcase. That's because Super Mario Bros. 35 will be unplayable after March 31, so Games Done Quick is making sure to make their mark with this special four-way clash. How exactly is this going to work? Shacknews will tune in along with everyone else to find out.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.