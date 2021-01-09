New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 7 schedule and runs to watch

There's only one more day left for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews lays out the schedule for the final day.
Ozzie Mejia
8

Welcome to a new year. Ring it in with the world's best speedrunners, who have returned for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic means everyone is staying socially distant and operating from an online space. However, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action with runners tackling the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have raised over $1,500,000 with only one day remaining. Shacknews will be watching this final day and we'll spotlight one last batch of noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 6 and some blindfolded magic.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 7 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:01 AM X-Men: The Arcade Game 1CC Console 6P JP Version - PS3 LRock617 32:00
6:43 AM Celeste All C-Sides with Dance Pads - PC PeekingBoo 20:00
7:13 AM Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse Trevor Only vs. Alucard Bid War - NES freeland 35:00
7:58 AM Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Albus Any% - DS Diagon 35:00
8:43 AM Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Any% Ultimate Episode 1 - PC The Blacktastic 30:00
9:23 AM Super Mario Bros. 2 Any% Single Character Bidwar - NES coolkid 12:00
9:45 AM Super Meat Boy 106% - PC shredberg 1:32:00
11:27 AM The Messenger Linear No OoB - PC vlacksr 45:00
12:22 PM Beat Saber Expert+ Showcase - PC (VR) Kungfufruitcup 1:15:00
1:47 PM TASbot plays Freedom Planet Any% Milla by Fladervy, Tris255, and Revolucoin - PC TASBot, TiKevin83 31:00
2:28 PM TASBot plays The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX No wrong warp by TwistedTammer - GB TASBot, TiKevin83 30:00
3:23 PM Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Any% Race - PC LilAggy, Mitchriz 27:00
4:00 PM The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past All Dungeons - SNES Glan 1:00:00
5:25 PM Super Mario Bros. 35 Battle Showcase - Switch authorblues, Iateyourpie, Kosmic, adef 1:30:00
7:05 PM Super Orb Bros. 100% - NES mitchflowerpower 30:00
7:55 PM Pokemon Blue Catch 'em All - GB eddaket 1:55:00
10:00 PM Bonus Game 6 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time All Dungeons - Wii VC CLG ZFG 38:00
11:10 PM Finale The End CLG ZFG 50:00

6:43AM - Celeste

Celeste is wild enough to see in action, but how the heck is anybody playing this game on a dance pad? We're going to find out, because PeekingBoo is going to take on this tough-as-nails platformer (at least the C-sides, anyway) on a dance pad. Those are going to need to be some fast feet to survive.

12:22PM - Beat Saber

VR is becoming a bigger and bigger thing in games, so it stands to reason to it become a bigger part of Games Done Quick. Who's ready to check out a special Beat Saber Expert+ Showcase from Kungfufruitcup? This should be something special to witness, so be sure to tune in.

5:25PM - Super Mario Bros. 35

This is a special exhibition, in that it'll literally be a one-time-only showcase. That's because Super Mario Bros. 35 will be unplayable after March 31, so Games Done Quick is making sure to make their mark with this special four-way clash. How exactly is this going to work? Shacknews will tune in along with everyone else to find out.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.

    January 9, 2021 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 7 schedule and runs to watch

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 9, 2021 6:39 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online has raised $1,600,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation and is now in it's LAST day. 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2021 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place entirely online, streamed from the runners to you. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Ecco the Dolphin, modern games such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and Super Mario Bros. 35, and modified games such as Super Orb Bros. will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
      You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity. If you donate, don't forget to put your donation towards one of the donation incentives, which are listed here: https://gamesdonequick.com/tracker/bids/agdq2021

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      VODs: https://gdqvods.com/event/agdq-2021 or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87Un2H1OomVmBvIofckFPNdy
      Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick or join the crowd: https://gamesdonequick.com/crowd/

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 9, 2021 6:40 AM

      Now: Celeste All C-Sides with Dance Pads — PC
      Next: Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse
      Then: Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia
      Soon: Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 9, 2021 6:50 AM

        This should be a run to not miss!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 9, 2021 7:09 AM

      Now: Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse Trevor Only vs. Alucard Bid War — NES CASTLEVANIA BLOCK
      Next: Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia
      Then: Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
      Soon: Super Mario Bros. 2

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 9, 2021 7:10 AM

        Looks like this will be the Alucard Route unless a big donation occurs.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 9, 2021 7:55 AM

      Now: Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Albus any% — DS CASTLEVANIA BLOCK
      Next: Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
      Then: Super Mario Bros. 2
      Soon: Super Meat Boy

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 9, 2021 8:14 AM

        This will be the English voice acting.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 9, 2021 8:49 AM

      Now: Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Any% Ultimate Episode 2 — PC CASTLEVANIA BLOCK
      Next: Super Mario Bros. 2
      Then: Super Meat Boy
      Soon: The Messenger

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 9, 2021 8:59 AM

        Episode 2 is effectively a second, harder loop of Curse of the Moon 2.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 9, 2021 9:33 AM

      Now: Super Mario Bros. 2 any% Single Character Bidwar — NES
      Next: Super Meat Boy
      Then: The Messenger
      Soon: Beat Saber

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 9, 2021 9:44 AM

        Looks like Luigi will be run.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 9, 2021 9:58 AM

      Now: Super Meat Boy 106% — PC
      Next: The Messenger
      Then: Beat Saber
      Soon: TASbot plays Freedom Planet Milla

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 9, 2021 11:06 AM

      $1,700,000 raised for Prevent Cancer Foundation!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 9, 2021 11:35 AM

      Now: The Messenger Linear No OoB — PC
      Next: Beat Saber
      Then: TASbot plays Freedom Planet Milla
      Soon: TASBot plays Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening DX

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 9, 2021 11:37 AM

        Link's Awakening DX Any% Warps TAS after the No Wrong Warps TAS is at $70,847.88 of $200,000.00

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 9, 2021 12:39 PM

      Now: Beat Saber Expert+ Showcase — PC (VR)
      Next: TASbot plays Freedom Planet Milla
      Then: TASBot plays Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening DX
      Soon: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Hello, Meet Lola