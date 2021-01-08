New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - January 8, 2021

It's Friday, Friday, and we're gonna get down with some Evening Reading. Here's what's going on around the world.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Oh, snap, looks like it's my turn to take a crack at this Evening Reading thing! Just in time to wrap up the first week of the new year. After the chaos of the last few days, it looked like things would start to settle down on Friday. Oh, how foolish we all were. Let's look back at the day that was with this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Also, it's Friday, so pick up some new games for the weekend!

And now… Other Stuff From the Internet!!!

Holy crap, Twitter finally banned Donald Trump!

We've got the full story on Shacknews, but if you missed it, it's a day many thought would never come!

Coincidentally, this happened a few minutes after Twitter's announcement.

I don't know... seems sus.

Watch your stamina bar!

Good night, sweet prince

RIP to an all-time Dodger great

Is this easier or harder than getting a Cyberpunk refund?

Requisite Browns memes

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Oh, Snoop, no...

Tonight in video game music

Let's check in with Awesome Games Done Quick!

Go to Games Done Quick right now and donate to the Prevent Cancer Foundation! Only one day left!

That'll do it for this Friday edition of Evening Reading. If you would like to support Shacknews, be sure to subscribe to Mercury, which you can do for as little as a dollar a day. Our community is also a friendly sort, so consider joining up with Chatty and be a part of the fun! Wear a mask, be safe, and don’t forget to do it for Shacknews!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola