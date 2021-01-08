Evening Reading - January 8, 2021

Oh, snap, looks like it's my turn to take a crack at this Evening Reading thing! Just in time to wrap up the first week of the new year. After the chaos of the last few days, it looked like things would start to settle down on Friday. Oh, how foolish we all were. Let's look back at the day that was with this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Holy crap, Twitter finally banned Donald Trump!

We've got the full story on Shacknews, but if you missed it, it's a day many thought would never come!

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

The final Horcrux has been destroyed. #TrumpBanned — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) January 8, 2021

.@jack when he had to do trump pic.twitter.com/xXo2G0Oy1K — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) January 8, 2021

“You could have banned him at any time?!?!?!”

“Only when there was pressure to.” pic.twitter.com/AH9JpeViTK — James Silvani (@SilvaniArt) January 9, 2021

Coincidentally, this happened a few minutes after Twitter's announcement.

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

I don't know... seems sus.

Watch your stamina bar!

Good night, sweet prince

RIP to an all-time Dodger great

RIP to Hall of Fame manager, Tommy Lasorda. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kCe0O5ly6B — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 8, 2021

Is this easier or harder than getting a Cyberpunk refund?

😂that actually made me laugh! pic.twitter.com/OKH7kkjsfM — Ana Ribeiro🕹️Back In Development (@Anagamedev) January 8, 2021

Requisite Browns memes

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Please rate 1-10 pic.twitter.com/UVV52okcdU — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 8, 2021

Oh, Snoop, no...

Tonight in video game music

Let's check in with Awesome Games Done Quick!

Go to Games Done Quick right now and donate to the Prevent Cancer Foundation! Only one day left!

That'll do it for this Friday edition of Evening Reading.