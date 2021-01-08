Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 8: PlayStation Holiday Sale continues

After a holiday hiatus, the deals are back! We're starting, as always, with the major deals from the big console storefronts. If you missed out on the big sales during the holidays, you'll be happy to learn that some of them appear to still be going. PlayStation is continuing its Holiday Sale and that means a big number of first-party games, as well as major third-party games, are being offered at significant discounts.
Over at Xbox, it looks like there are some good deals to be found over at the Last Chance sale. So be sure to check out games like Marvel's Avengers, NBA 2K21, and a whole slew of first-party efforts. Lastly, Nintendo has the best of 2K games, as well as a handful of indies at good prices.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Little Nightmares - FREE!
- Bleed 2 - FREE!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! - $13.99 (30% off)
- SUPERHOT + SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE - $23.99 (40% off)
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Last Chance Sale
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $9.99 (50% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tell Me Why - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gears Tactics - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gears 5 - $15.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- Bleeding Edge - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope + Man of Medan Bundle - $29.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.78 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- There are hundreds of games on sale across Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even your new Xbox Series X! Check out the full list of deals in the Xbox Countdown Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Holiday Sale
- Ghost of Tsushima - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us: Part II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5 & PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5 & PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Godfall [PS5] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- FUSER - $39.59 (34% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $29.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online: The Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [PS5] - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR required] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Holiday Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Maneater [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- GreedFall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! - $14.99 (25% off)
- Cobra Kai: Tha Karate Kid Saga Continues - $19.99 (50% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $4.99 (50% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $9.99 (67% off)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - $9.99 (67% off)
- SpeedRunners - $3.74 (75% off)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 8: PlayStation Holiday Sale continues