New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 8: PlayStation Holiday Sale continues

If you missed out on the big Holiday Sale for PlayStation, you'll be happy to hear that it's not over yet!
Ozzie Mejia
1

After a holiday hiatus, the deals are back! We're starting, as always, with the major deals from the big console storefronts. If you missed out on the big sales during the holidays, you'll be happy to learn that some of them appear to still be going. PlayStation is continuing its Holiday Sale and that means a big number of first-party games, as well as major third-party games, are being offered at significant discounts.

Over at Xbox, it looks like there are some good deals to be found over at the Last Chance sale. So be sure to check out games like Marvel's Avengers, NBA 2K21, and a whole slew of first-party efforts. Lastly, Nintendo has the best of 2K games, as well as a handful of indies at good prices.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola