Shacknews Dump - January 8, 2021 It's a new year, and the very first Shacknews Dump of the year. It's early, but we can certainly work out some hot gaming news discussion for your viewing pleasure!

It’s finally, at long last, 2021. 2020 is no more. We have sent it to the briny deep from whence it shall be seldom spoken of again (except for the occasional cool parts). With 2021 comes hope, optimism, and (of course) a new year’s worth of Shacknews Dumps. Number one in 2021 is here at last, so strap in, brace yourself, and get ready for a hot onslaught of gaming news discussion.

On this January 8 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we have to start by addressing the a**holes in the room (the room being the United States government). Fortunately, nearly every sector of social media has been cracking the heck down on domestic terrorist and sitting President Donald Trump for what happened on January 6. It’s not all sour grapes on the Dump either. Awesome Games Done Quick is still going strong this week and we’re definitely going to talk about it.

Catch these topics and more on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET as the Shacknews Dump goes live. You can also catch it all just below.

Here’s the rundown on today’s Shacknews Dump topics.

It’s a new year, and we’d like to thank all of you who watch the Dump and other Shacknews projects for sticking with us into it. Your engagement and support makes all of these efforts possible and worthwhile. As an aside, if you’d like to support or continue to support Shacknews projects like the Dump, please follow our Twitch channel, or consider subscribing! Don’t forget that if you have Amazon Prime, you can get a Twitch subscription each month by linking your account on Prime Gaming.

The Dump is back, bigger, bulkier, and ready to let loose with a fresh year of gaming news and discussion. Tune in soon as we get ready to kick off the first Dump of 2021!