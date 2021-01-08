League of Legends Season 2021 item system getting an overhaul The item system in League of Legends has been a bit difficult, but a revamped system will both introduce new Mythic items and simplify builds.

Not only has the item system in League of Legends been unwieldy for a long time for newbies, but it’s also mostly been stagnant for players that know what they’re doing. Riot Games recognizes this and is aiming to do something about it. There’s a new item system on the way that will both offer new and exciting options for players to change it up, but also streamline how items work in general.

Riot Games revealed the upcoming League of Legends item system revamp during the Season 2021 Opening Day livestream on January 8, 2021. Set to come to the game this year, the new item system will be focused on trying to streamline the process of character item builds while also encouraging experimentation. New Mythic items are set to bring powerful top-tier gear to character builds, giving players a lofty goal to chase in-game if the match runs long enough for these powerful tools to come into play. In fact, they're so strong that you can only have one at at time. It’s not just about the top-level items though. The whole shop has also been reworked to be more inviting and simplified for character building and progression in match.

Not only are items being reworked, removed, and added, but the recommendations have been reworked to help players along to good builds.

For those who might be worried about relearning all of League of Legends’ item systems for their favorite Champions again, Riot Games assures that it will be less annoying than players think. Systems will be in play to lend a hand and guide players into good builds for their characters based on what high-level players are building and having success with. Not only that, but the new item system is set to offer multiple opportunities and choices to ensure that players won’t feel locked into a single line of item builds with too much danger in deviation.

It’s a lofty goal as items in League of Legends have always been a pain point for the game, but hopefully Riot Games can pull it off and make the experience a more inviting place to play. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more news and updates and the League of Legends website as we await further details on the item system revamp.