Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 6 schedule and runs to watch

It's a new year and there's hope in the air. The world's best speedrunners are back for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means everyone is being kept socially distant and operating from an online space, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action with runners tackling the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $1,000,000 with two days remaining. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 5, as AGDQ 2021 Online reaches the $1 million milestone.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 6 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 5:58 AM Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes All Dog Tags (Extreme) - Gamecube Tyler2022 1:14:00 7:22 AM Nezumi Man Any% - PC nu 26:00 7:58 AM Luigi's Mansion Any% - Wii HDlax 20:00 8:36 AM Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins Any% Glitchless - GB AdamFerrari64, Oh_DeeR, EiP 30:00 9:16 AM Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 Any% - GB vlacksr 30:00 9:56 AM Wario Land 4 Hard Any% Zipless - GBA Mr_Shasta 1:05:00 11:17 AM Donkey Kong Country 2 Unveiled Any% - SNES V0oid 1:15:00 12:42 PM Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos Night Elf - PC CovertMuffin 1:25:00 2:17 PM Final Fantasy VII Any% - PC Doumeis 2:05:00 4:32 PM The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Any% - N64 ClaireLynnD 30:00 5:12 PM Bonus Game 5 - Super Mario 64 16 Star Blindfolded - N64 Bubzia 55:00 6:17 PM Super Mario Sunshine Any% - Gamecube Nindiddeh 1:22:00 7:49 PM Daily Recap - Friday Recap% SpikeVegeta, Keizaron, Blechy, Kungfufruitcup 10:00 7:59 PM Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Any% - PS4 Froob 2:30:00 10:44 PM Scooby-Doo! Night of 100 Frights Any% No CE - Gamecube Jaxler, SnowyMoogle 30:00 11:24 PM MediEvil Any% NO DGS - PS1 Jacobo the Chocobo 1:05:00 12:39 AM Muchi Muchi Pork! 1.01 Harahara - Xbox 360 Aquas 38:00 1:27 AM Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD Any% Clipless - PC HuhnerSpeed 48:00 2:39 AM Serious Sam: The First Encounter Any% Co-op - PC mr.deagle, kykystas, Override, apple1417 28:00 3:17 AM Serious Sam: The Second Encounter Any% Co-op - PC mr.deagle, kykystas, Override, apple1417 31:00 3:58 AM Thief II: The Metal Age Any% Normal NewDark - PC Psych0sis 1:05:00 5:13 AM Comfort Zone All Exits 100% - SNES MrMightyMouse 50:00

5:58AM - Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes

We've seen a lot of Metal Gear representation at Games Done Quick over the years. But you know what game we don't see a lot of? The Twin Snakes! This was the only Metal Gear Solid game to ever grace a Nintendo platform and it's largely forgotten by the series' fans, so seeing it here is a treat. If you're reading this post as it's going up, this game is on right now, so go check it out!

8:36AM - The Wario Block

We see a lot of Mario games at Games Done Quick events, but we don't get to see a whole lot of Wario. That's changing for AGDQ 2021 Online, as we get to see the origins of Mario's sinister double. His handheld games are some of the Game Boy generation's best efforts and it should be fun to see them get run, especially with a three-way race to kick it all off.

5:12PM - Super Mario 64

This is a Bonus Game incentive and one that hasn't been met just yet. But it's worth meeting, because Bubzia is ready to attempt to collect 16 Stars blindfolded! We're familiar with Bubzia, who ran the Super Smash Bros. 64 "Break the Targets" mini-game back at Summer Games Done Quick just a few months ago. This will not be one to miss, so open your hearts and your wallets and help meet this incentive.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.