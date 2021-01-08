Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 6 schedule and runs to watch

It's a new year and there's hope in the air. The world's best speedrunners are back for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means everyone is being kept socially distant and operating from an online space, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action with runners tackling the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $1,000,000 with two days remaining. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 5, as AGDQ 2021 Online reaches the $1 million milestone.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 6 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|5:58 AM
|Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes
|All Dog Tags (Extreme) - Gamecube
|Tyler2022
|1:14:00
|7:22 AM
|Nezumi Man
|Any% - PC
|nu
|26:00
|7:58 AM
|Luigi's Mansion
|Any% - Wii
|HDlax
|20:00
|8:36 AM
|Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins
|Any% Glitchless - GB
|AdamFerrari64, Oh_DeeR, EiP
|30:00
|9:16 AM
|Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3
|Any% - GB
|vlacksr
|30:00
|9:56 AM
|Wario Land 4
|Hard Any% Zipless - GBA
|Mr_Shasta
|1:05:00
|11:17 AM
|Donkey Kong Country 2 Unveiled
|Any% - SNES
|V0oid
|1:15:00
|12:42 PM
|Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos
|Night Elf - PC
|CovertMuffin
|1:25:00
|2:17 PM
|Final Fantasy VII
|Any% - PC
|Doumeis
|2:05:00
|4:32 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
|Any% - N64
|ClaireLynnD
|30:00
|5:12 PM
|Bonus Game 5 - Super Mario 64
|16 Star Blindfolded - N64
|Bubzia
|55:00
|6:17 PM
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Any% - Gamecube
|Nindiddeh
|1:22:00
|7:49 PM
|Daily Recap - Friday
|Recap%
|SpikeVegeta, Keizaron, Blechy, Kungfufruitcup
|10:00
|7:59 PM
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|Any% - PS4
|Froob
|2:30:00
|10:44 PM
|Scooby-Doo! Night of 100 Frights
|Any% No CE - Gamecube
|Jaxler, SnowyMoogle
|30:00
|11:24 PM
|MediEvil
|Any% NO DGS - PS1
|Jacobo the Chocobo
|1:05:00
|12:39 AM
|Muchi Muchi Pork! 1.01
|Harahara - Xbox 360
|Aquas
|38:00
|1:27 AM
|Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD
|Any% Clipless - PC
|HuhnerSpeed
|48:00
|2:39 AM
|Serious Sam: The First Encounter
|Any% Co-op - PC
|mr.deagle, kykystas, Override, apple1417
|28:00
|3:17 AM
|Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
|Any% Co-op - PC
|mr.deagle, kykystas, Override, apple1417
|31:00
|3:58 AM
|Thief II: The Metal Age
|Any% Normal NewDark - PC
|Psych0sis
|1:05:00
|5:13 AM
|Comfort Zone
|All Exits 100% - SNES
|MrMightyMouse
|50:00
5:58AM - Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes
We've seen a lot of Metal Gear representation at Games Done Quick over the years. But you know what game we don't see a lot of? The Twin Snakes! This was the only Metal Gear Solid game to ever grace a Nintendo platform and it's largely forgotten by the series' fans, so seeing it here is a treat. If you're reading this post as it's going up, this game is on right now, so go check it out!
8:36AM - The Wario Block
We see a lot of Mario games at Games Done Quick events, but we don't get to see a whole lot of Wario. That's changing for AGDQ 2021 Online, as we get to see the origins of Mario's sinister double. His handheld games are some of the Game Boy generation's best efforts and it should be fun to see them get run, especially with a three-way race to kick it all off.
5:12PM - Super Mario 64
This is a Bonus Game incentive and one that hasn't been met just yet. But it's worth meeting, because Bubzia is ready to attempt to collect 16 Stars blindfolded! We're familiar with Bubzia, who ran the Super Smash Bros. 64 "Break the Targets" mini-game back at Summer Games Done Quick just a few months ago. This will not be one to miss, so open your hearts and your wallets and help meet this incentive.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
-
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online has raised $1,075,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation and is now in it's 6th day and will run until January 10th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2021 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place entirely online, streamed from the runners to you. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Ecco the Dolphin, modern games such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and Super Mario Bros. 35, and modified games such as Super Orb Bros. will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity. If you donate, don't forget to put your donation towards one of the donation incentives, which are listed here: https://gamesdonequick.com/tracker/bids/agdq2021
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
VODs: https://gdqvods.com/event/agdq-2021 or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87Un2H1OomVmBvIofckFPNdy
Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick or join the crowd: https://gamesdonequick.com/crowd/
