Microsoft asks if players want PS5 DualSense features in Series X controller Microsoft may look to take a page out of Sony's book with future iterations of the Xbox Series X controller.

With the next generation of gaming in full swing, both Sony and Microsoft will continuously work to improve the player experience on their respective consoles. One of the coolest accessories to come out of the new console generation is PS5’s DualSense, as the controller is chockfull of neat and immersive technology. Microsoft may be interested in taking a page out of Sony’s playbook with future iterations of its Xbox Series X controller, if a recent survey is any indication.

As first reported by TechRadar, Microsoft recently sent out a brief survey to Xbox Series X and Series S owners to see how they felt about the console, as well as how Microsoft could improve the experience. In this survey, Microsoft directly asks players if they’d be interested in seeing any of the features from the PS5 DualSense controller implemented in an Xbox controller.

There are a lot of unique features in the DualSense that set it apart from the Xbox controller. Adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and dynamic motion controls being among them. The Xbox controller on the other hand isn’t too different from what we saw with the Xbox One, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, since the Xbox One controller is commonly regarded as one of the best gamepads around.

It’ll be interesting to see if Microsoft does indeed ship a 2.0 version of the Xbox Series X controller down the road with features like adaptive triggers or haptic feedback. There’s several games that feel like they play better on PS5 due to the versatility of the controller, so the move would make sense on Microsoft’s part.

We here at Shacknews are quite the fans of the DualSense, as we awarded the controller Best Accessory at our 2020 Shacknews Awards. For more on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, you’re already in the right place.