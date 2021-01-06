Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch

It's a new year and it's time to start it off in a positive way. The top speedrunners in the world have returned for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic means everyone is being kept socially distant and operating from an online space. But, even online, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action with runners tackling the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $500,000 in just three days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 3 and a special message from Hades creators Supergiant Games.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 4 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|5:40 AM
|Golden Sun
|Any% No Save & Quit - GBA
|Plexa
|4:04:00
|10:03 AM
|Minecraft Dungeons
|Any% (Random Seed) - PC
|MiphaSR
|1:00:00
|11:13 AM
|Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions
|Any% - DS
|Jaxler
|30:00
|11:53 AM
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy: Spyro 3 Year of the Dragon
|Any% - PC
|Zic3
|1:05:00
|1:08 PM
|Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
|Crash Bandicoot 1 Any% - PC
|DepCow
|1:00:00
|2:23 PM
|Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
|All Platinum Bolts - PS2
|Xem, DylWingo
|1:20:00
|3:53 PM
|Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition
|Vergil New Game - PC
|WaifuRuns
|1:05:00
|5:08 PM
|Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
|100% - SNES
|Calco2
|2:42:00
|8:00 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Any% - Wii
|gymnast86
|1:40:00
|9:50 PM
|Daily Recap - Wednesday
|Recap%
|SpikeVegeta, Keizaron, JHobz
|10:00
|10:00 PM
|Bonus Game 3 - Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon
|All Cutscenes - CD-i
|Grumpmeister
|1:00:00
|11:10 PM
|King's Quest VIII: Mask of Eternity
|Any% - PC
|Chuck Grody
|45:00
|12:05 AM
|Pinobee: Wings of Adventure
|Any% - GBA
|Mr_Shasta
|23:00
|12:43 AM
|Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins
|Any% Race - PC
|Linkums, KowalLazy
|29:00
|1:22 AM
|Snow White in Happily Ever After
|Hard - SNES
|GarbitheGlitcheress
|18:00
|1:50 AM
|Alcatraz: Prison Escape
|MAXIMUM SECURITY - PC
|tbcr
|20:00
|2:20 AM
|Mr. Bones
|All Cutscenes - Saturn
|Lizstar
|1:20:00
|3:52 AM
|Shinobi Legions
|Cutscene% - Saturn
|Faust4712
|50:00
|4:52 AM
|Energy
|Any% Quality of Life Translation Patch - PCE
|GliitchWiitch
|30:00
|5:32 AM
|The Lawnmower Man
|Any% - SNES
|d4gr0n
|30:00
10:03AM - Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Dungeons is one of the newest kids on the Minecraft block, having released back in June. This will be its Games Done Quick debut, so if you haven't had a chance to check out this dungeon crawling take on the Minecraft world, give this a look. As a throwback to Gauntlet, it's a fun effort and it should be interesting to see what speedrunning tactics MiphaSR employs.
5:08PM - Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
It's been a long time since we've seen Yoshi's Island at Games Done Quick and the last few times we saw it, we either saw it in a racing capacity or in an Any% setting. We haven't gotten to see the full game in quite a while, but Calco2 will look to get a full 100%. If you've never seen the bonus levels, you're in for a treat.
10:00PM - The Awful Games Done Quick Block
The main event for Wednesday is undoubtedlyu the Awful Games Done Quick block, the annual exhibition of some of the worst games ever made. This year's block will start with a Bonus Game incentive, so if the incentive is met, Grumpmeister will run through the infamous Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon on CD-i. And even better, it'll be all cutscenes, so you'll get a good look at just what makes this game so legendarily bad.
It only gets better from there, as runners go through games like King's Quest 8, Snow White, and Mr. Bones. The Awful Games Done Quick Block goes through the night, so get ready to party until sunrise!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch
-
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online has raised $525,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation and is now in it's 4th day and will run until January 10th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2021 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place entirely online, streamed from the runners to you. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Ecco the Dolphin, modern games such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and Super Mario Bros. 35, and modified games such as Super Orb Bros. will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity. If you donate, don't forget to put your donation towards one of the donation incentives, which are listed here: https://gamesdonequick.com/tracker/bids/agdq2021
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
VODs: https://gdqvods.com/event/agdq-2021 or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87Un2H1OomVmBvIofckFPNdy
Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick or join the crowd: https://gamesdonequick.com/crowd/
-