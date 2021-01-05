New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 5, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Chris Jarrard
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. In the not-always-great state of Georgia, the U.S. Senate election runoff is nearing its conclusion. Please don’t embarrass me again fellow Georgians. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shadow of the Colossus dev Gen Design is hiring staff for a 2021 project

Minecraft Earth is shutting down in June 2021

PSA: Hitman 2016 & Hitman 2 are up to 80% off ahead of Hitman 3's release

Persona soundtracks from the whole series are now available on Spotify

Injustice 2 and Torchlight 3 highlight January 2021 Game Pass offerings

Top earning mobile games of 2020 revealed

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

We’ve all been here before — breaking into some random place and eating sweets until we enter a diabetic coma until the morning staff discovers us and thinks we were murdered because all the raspberry jam covering our fat bodies looks like viscera.

If I tried to Minecraft my cat, it would claw my eyes out in retaliation...

In today’s episode of morons sharing fake conspiracy news on social media, COVID-19 crazies share circuit designs for the microchips in the COVID vaccine. It would appear the tracking chips have the exact same setup as the famous Boss Metal Zone guitar distortion pedal.

Maybe Moscow Mitch had the right idea...

Chef Jean Pierre, who rose to online fame after a video where he butchers the pronunciation of the word “onion” went viral, is back online and posted a video on how to make French onion soup. Bon apetits

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy some tunes from this random assortment.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 5, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy outfits for Greg’s cats and to bail Ozzie out of jail when he goes on MD 20/20 benders.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

