Top earning mobile games of 2020 revealed Let's look back at the highest earning video games on mobile devices in 2020.

2020 was a massive year for video games. Along with folks spending more time with entertainment thanks to the pandemic, last year was stuffed with some high-profile releases. There were awesome titles across all platforms, and now we’ve got a better look at what people enjoyed the most on mobile devices. The top earning mobile games of 2020 have been revealed.

This information comes from Sensor Tower. In 2020, there was a 30% increase in the amount of money that user’s spent on mobile games. It's likely a symptom of more people spending time with games as a result of the pandemic, but also due to the constant rise of mobile devices as a gaming platform.

Here are the top 10 most popular video games on android and iOS devices worldwide in 2020:

10. Fate/Grand Order

9. Gardenscapes

8. Rise of Kingdoms

7. Candy Crush Saga

6. Monster Strike

5. Roblox

4. Coin Master

3. Pokemon GO

2. Arena Valor

1. PUBG Mobile

There’s several unsurprising entries here, such as PUBG Mobile, which has spawned an entire competitive gaming scene. Pokemon GO and Candy Crush Saga both continue to be juggernauts years and years after first releasing, a testament to the impact those games have had on mobile gaming.

There’s a couple of titles that are interestingly missing from the top 10. Fortnite very likely would have cracked the list had it not been for the legal fiasco between Apple and Epic Games that caused the battle royale to be yanked from the App Store. Genshin Impact has been wildly popular, but only released in the closing months of 2020.

It’ll be interesting to see what titles are featured yet again as the most popular mobile games in 2021. For more on the world of mobile gaming, stick with us here on Shacknews.