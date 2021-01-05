New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 35

Take some time out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.
Steve Tyminski
2

If you enjoy classic Nintendo-styled platformers, then you'll have to check out the Stevetendo show tonight as we'll be starting our Shovel Knight playthroughs. Shovel Knight is one of my favorite games since the music and platforming pays homage to the classic NES era perfectly.The franchise holds strong memories for me as Yacht Club Games was one of my first interviews as well as Shovel Knight being one of the first games I received early to review.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel.  Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

